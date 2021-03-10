It was definitely not your normal high school volleyball game.
Instead of the normal hardwood floors of a gymnasium, Lindsay High School volleyball opened its season Tuesday on a makeshift court at Farmersville High with dirt, grass, wind and sun. A lot of sun.
But it was a game, and the Cardinals and Aztecs got the opportunity to play volleyball in what many thought would be a lost season. And for that, everyone was happy and thankful.
“It was really exciting,” LHS senior Alexis Leon said. “Really exciting to see my players again, play with them. Even though it’s not indoors, it’s something. It’s a season. And it’s really exciting to play against other schools.”
In their season opener, Lindsay came away with the 3-2 win. They traded off set wins with Farmersville by winning the first (25-23), third (25-17), and fifth (25-19). The Aztecs won the second (25-22) and fourth (25-20).
“Actually, for not practicing and not being able to get them out and do all that stuff, it went really, really well,” LHS head coach Angel Leon said. “Farmersville’s a great team, and we stuck it out. But again, our seniors, it was so important to get them to play. So we did that.”
The Cardinals have five seniors on the team: Alexis Leon, Briana Hernandez, Mireya Sanchez, Mariana Orozco and Stephanie Barajas.
Last season’s All-East Sequoia League MVP, Alexis, transitioned from setter to outside hitter this season and provided front row support with Hernandez and Sanchez. Barajas is the team’s libero and played in the back row with Orozco.
Playing outdoors wasn’t too much trouble for the team, but getting used to sun and wind was an adjustment.
“Honestly, the biggest thing, it’s not even the game itself, it’s adjusting to sun and adjusting to wind,” Alexis said. “That is basically the only thing that’s different.”
Lindsay plays next on Thursday in a 4 p.m. home game against Corcoran on the Cardinals’ turf field. Lindsay will play Corcoran and Farmersville a total of three times each before the season ends on March 23.
With just one day to practice, Angel said there are a couple of things the team will work on.
“My focus is getting our rotations down a little better and our serving, somewhat,” the coach said. “We’re going to do a little changes here and there on that. I think our (biggest) thing is blocking and our passers to line up off the blockers. But we’re just happy to be playing.”
And that — just being able to play — is what means the most to players right now.
“It meant a lot,” Alexis said. “It’s my senior year. I worked so hard the past few years to be able to play that senior year and finish that strong. It’s really fun and really memorable.”