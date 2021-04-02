Granite Hills High School girls soccer defeated Strathmore High School 4-0 in an East Sequoia League game Thursday at home.
Yadira Hernandez scored a hat trick with three goals. Tanya Gorgonio had one goal and one assist. Jaquelin Zamora also had an assist. Andrea Cortes recorded the shutout with nine saves. The Grizzlies led at halftime 2-0.
“Our defense played one of our best games,” GHHS head coach Daniel Dominguez said. “We played fast and the girls were focused and ready.”
Lindsay 1
Sierra Pacific 1
Lindsay High School girls soccer tied 1-1 with Sierra Pacific in an East Sequoia League game Thursday at home. Bianca Valdez scored for the Cardinals.
BOYS SOCCER
Granite Hills 3
Strathmore 0
Granite Hills High School defeated Strathmore 3-0 in an East Sequoia League game Thursday on the road.
Salud Magana scored in the first half and Alder Morales scored two in the second half. Jonathan Carranza had the assist on Magana goal while Jesus Perez had the assist for Morales.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monache 8
Strathmore 1
Monache High School girls tennis defeated Strathmore 8-1 in a non-league match Wednesday at home.
The Marauders swept the singles but the No. 1 and No. 2 matches went to tiebreakers. In No. 1 singles, Alexa Baez of MHS won the first 6-3 but loss the second set to Taylor Simonich 6-4. Baez won the tiebreaker 10-6. Azalea Gutierrez of MHS lost to SHS’ No. 2 Abby Miller 6-3 in the first set but won the second 6-4, and the tiebreaker 10-8.
Also for Monache, No. 3 Samatha Malone won 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 Cynthia Kasis won 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 Maria Hernandez 6-1, 6-4; and No. 6 Fayth Sirivong 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Monache’s No. 1 Baez and Kasis won 8-3 and No. 3 Princessa Ceballos and Serina Moon won 8-6. Strathmore’s No. 2 Abby Miller and Madi Kelley won 8-3.