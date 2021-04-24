U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force sophomore Grant Snyder earned second-team All-America honors, as announced Thursday by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC). Snyder is a 2018 graduate of Porterville High School.
His second-team All-America honor is the highest in program history. Three Falcons have earned third-team honors in school history (Clark Condict in 2007, Brian Pendergast in 1996 and David Cheney in 1990). He is the first All-American since Riley Thomas earned honorable mention honors in 2017 and is the first sophomore to earn the honor since Thomas in 2015.
Snyder, from Springville, Calif., ranked in the top 10 in the nation in nearly every statistical category. He was third in the nation in points (50), sixth in goals (33), sixth in assists (17) and seventh in steals (19). He also led the nation in sprint victories with 32.
An all-WWPA selection, he posted at least one point in all 11 games and scored a goal in 10 of the 11. Against conference foe Loyola Marymount, Snyder recorded career bests of eight goals and 10 points. He had four or more points in a game eight times.
Snyder helped lead the Falcons to the Western Water Polo Association regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the WWPA Tournament.