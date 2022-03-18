After a season in which the Granite Hills girls soccer team won the East Sequoia League title, the Grizzlies were awarded with numerous top awards on the all-ESL team.
Yadira Hernandez led the way as she was named as the ESL Most Valuable Player. Granite teammate Andrea Cortes was also named as the ESL Goalkeeper of the Year.
Granite had a total of five players named to the ESL first team as Kacey Hernandez, Jackie Zamora and Rosa Marron were also named to the first team for the Grizzlies.
Named to the second team were Edith Zamora, Celeste Ramos and Jessica Perez. In addition Granite coach Daniel Dominguez was named as ESL Coach of the Year.
Granite finished 9-2 in the ESL and finished the year 20-5-1 overall, advancing to the Valley finals.
Hernandez led Granite with 37 goals and also had 15 assists in helping to lead Granite to its first ever league title. Marron had 25 goals and seven assists while Hernandez, a midfielder, added seven goals and seven assists.
Cortes only allowed nine goals and posted six shutouts in league play. Zamora was the leading defender for the Grizzlies and a team captain.