The Lindsay and Granite Hills boys soccer teams both received No. 2 seeds heading into the Central Section playoffs, which begin today. All matches are scheduled for 4 p.m.
Lindsay is seeded No. 2 in Division IV and has received a first round bye. The Cardinals could possibly host No. 10 seed Porterville High in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
PHS opens the playoffs today in a first round match at Independence and with a win would advance to play at Lindsay on Thursday.
If either the Cardinals or PHS make it that far they're looking at a semifinal match against No. 3 Coalinga in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 2. If Lindsay advances to the semifinals it would host the match while it's likely PHS would be on the road.
Fresno Christian is the No. 1 seed in Division IV. If the Cardinals make it all the way to the finals it could play at No. 1 Fresno Christian.
If Fresno Christian is beaten and Lindsay makes it to the finals the Cardinals would host the Valley championship match to be played on May 9. PHS would likely be in the road if it makes it all the way to the finals.
Granite Hills is seeded No. 2 and is also looking at a possible semifinal match with No. 6 seeded Strathmore. The Grizzlies have received a first round bye.
Granite will open the playoffs in the quarterfinals on Thursday against the winner between No. 7 Riverdale and No. 10 Madera South.
With a win the Grizzlies would host a semifinal match on Tuesday, May 2. Strathmore opens the playoffs today at No. 11 Arvin. With a win Strathmore would travel to No. 3 seed Coalinga on Thursday.
If the Spartans upset Coalinga it's looking at playing at Granite in the semifinals. Orosi is the No. 1 seed. If Granite and Orosi make to the finals on May 9 the match would be played at Orosi otherwise if The Grizzlies make that far and the Cardinals are eliminated Granite would host the championship match.
Monache has received the No. 11 seed in Division III and will play at No. 6 Edison. If the Marauders upset Edison they're looking at traveling to No. 3 seed Bakersfield for a quarterfinal match on Thursday.