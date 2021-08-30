The quick progress of the Granite Hills football team in just one week was shown on Friday.
Granite picked up its first win in the Carl Scudder era with an impressive 38-6 rout at Sierra on Friday. The Grizzlies were originally scheduled to host Kern Valley last week, but Kern Valley had to cancel due to having a COVID-19 case with its team.
It's also been a challenge for Granite to come back in football after dealing with COVID. In the season opener, the Grizzlies had just 13 players in a 14-8 loss at Orange Cove. But the Grizzlies had 23 players for their trip to Sierra. “They boys really played well last week,” Scudder said.
Daniel Ramirez was a triple threat for Granite as he caught one touchdown pass, ran for two TDs and also threw for a score.
Scudder said what he was most proud of was his team went 8-for-8 for 174 yards in passing. Quarterback Gage Snider was 7-of-7 for 150 yards and also caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Ramirez on a quarterback eligible.
“I normally don't do trick plays early in the season but I figured why not,” said Scudder about the halfback pass when came on fourth and six.
Granite also rushed for 241 yards on 29 carries as Scudder said it was running back by committee with Ramirez being the leading rusher. “Just really a pretty balanced game for us,” Scudder said.
Snider's other TD pass was to tight end Adam Sandoval, who also led the defense. Scudder said Sandoval and Manny Aguilar at inside linebackers combined to make at least 30 tackles. “They're the heart and soul of the defense right now,” Scudder said.
Aguilar also rushed for a score for the Grizzlies. Granite led 8-0 at after one quarter, 20-6 at halftime and 32-6 after three quarters.
Granite is now 1-1 on the season. Against Orange Cove, the Grizzlies were driving for a possible game-winning touchdown when the threat stalled after Granite jumped offsides on third and two at the Orange Cove 20-yard line.