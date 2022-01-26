The Granite Hills boys basketball team continued its win streak when it played against the Farmersville Aztecs on Monday for a game that ultimately resulted in a Grizzly victory of 62-38.
Almost every member of the Grizzlies scored during the game with Blas Diaz leading the team with 14 points followed by Pedro Robles with 11. The Grizzlies also made 15 of 22 free throws.
Granite Hills tipped off with Dario Alcantar giving the ball over to Angel Perez to press down the court. As Perez moved around, Diaz was there for an easy pass and as the Grizzlies pulled the Aztecs defenders off balance a pass to Alcantar resulted in the Grizzlies' first basket of the night at only nine seconds into the first quarter.
A string of Aztec passes came hard and fast at the Grizzlies but their defense held strong and with a rebound the ball was turned over to Diaz who pressed down the court and shot his first three pointer of the night to raise the lead to 6-2. Alcantar later made his way under the basket for a basket to give the Grizzlies a 9-4 lead.
The first quarter wrapped up with a shot from Robles and two free throws from Sandoval to make it 18-7. A fast play by the Grizzlies caught the Aztecs off guard as Adam Sandoval let the ball fly with a big pass to Gage Snider who set up Diaz for a three pointer. Fernando Orozco snatched an Aztec pass out of the air and as he pushed down the court he threw a pass to Daniel Medrano for two as he sank the shot, giving the Grizzlies a 28-8 lead.
Granite Hills led 39-16 at halftime.
Third quarter goes quickly with heavy defense by the Aztecs that slows the Grizzly offense to a crawl. An impressive full court breakaway by Robles leads to the final score for Granite Hills to give the Grizzlies a 48-24 lead at the buzzer. A steal by Sandoval is passed to Perez and then to Diaz before being sent to Alcantar for an easy basketball. Alcantar was fouled and he sank his free throw to give Granite a 51-24 with seven minutes left in the game.
Jesus Duran scored to give the Grizzlies 60-36 lead. With 52 seconds left on the clock Robles scored for the final margin.
“ I couldn't be happier with how we ran,” Granite Hills coach Bud Luther said. “Our plan was to concentrate on running sets and our planned out plays. We've been doing all right with just making quick breaks but this trains us to play cleaner. We held up well in the first half, the Aztecs are also dealing with COVID issues so it is how it is.
We had a few junior players with us and that was really good because we got to really give them a lot of time on the court and playing time is the best teacher. With our half we just made sure to stick to our sets. We got the rebounds and the inside layups and kept our momentum going.”