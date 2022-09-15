Granite Hills High School teacher and coach Rich Lambie was honored on Tuesday by the Pursuing Victory with Honor program for their support of the Pursuing Victory With Honor and CHARACTER COUNTS! programs over the years.
The award was presented during the first Huddle-High School Student-Athlete Conference held at the Tulare County Office of Education. The program was put on the by CHARACTER COUNTS! Office's Pursuing Victory with Honor program. The conference was attended by 118 students from 16 Tulare County high schools.
During the conference's lunch Lambie was one of three educators to be honored with the John Forenti Sportsmanship Award named after the first CHARACTER COUNTS! Coordinator. Forenti held the position from 1994 through 2005.
The others to be honored were Mt. Whitney volleyball coach Tori Johnson and Mt. Whitney Athletic Director John Perez.
During his 45 years of coaching, Lambie developed a Pursuing Victory with Honor (PVWH) Game Plan the CHARACTER COUNTS! office still uses today as a model for coaches. His PVWH Game Plan calls for developing the student-athlete so they make a difference on their campus, in their community while also having fun.
TCOE stated Lambie lives and models a personal code of ethics represented by the Six Pillars of CHARACTER COUNTS! — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.
TCOE stated Lambie's mission is to developing the student-athlete through all ways possible. Lambie is known for a coaching and teaching style that inspires students to reach personal physical fitness through a safe student-learning environment where those of all levels experience support and success.