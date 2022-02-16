It was a good showing from the Granite Hills girls soccer team despite a week long drought of games after a forfeit from Framersville. A 2-0 win for the Grizzlies over the R.F. Kennedy Thunderbirds means they advance in the CIF Central Section to the quarterfinals.
With a break to start the game the Grizzly girls would rush the Thunderbirds with Kacey Hernandez taking the ball out and passing over to Edith Zamora to take it down. Zamora would avoid two defenders and then pass to a completely open Celeste Ramos. Ramos would aim and take the shot but it would be caught by stopped.
A push from the Thunderbirds wouldn't last long as Yadira Hernandez would steal the ball and press back down the pitch. A fast pass to Rosa Marron would let her break and move straight through her defenders to pass to Kacey Hernandez. Hernandez with an open shot on goal would take it and set it in the top left of the net.
Leading the game 1-0 the Grizzlies would continue the game with multiple steals. A close call for the Grizzlies came when the Thunderbirds would press and shoot on Grizzly goal. A fast break from mid gave a Thunderbird a clear shot on goal but just as the shot was made a foul was called making the goal invalid. A sigh of relief from the crowd as the call was made and the Grizzlies once again pressed the field.
A masterful series of passes came before the end of the first half. Zamora would pass to Ramos to press past a Thunderbird. Ramos passed to Angie Torres who gave a big boot to the ball and passed it to Yadira Hernandez. Hernandez would slip not one but three Thunderbird defenders before passing to Celeste Ramos for a shot on goal. Ramos would have no trouble lining up her shot and sinking the ball into the net. Leading the first half 2-0 the Grizzlies went into the second half with high spirits.
The second half showed a lot of good defense from the Grizzlies with Andrea Cortes saving six different Thunderbird shots. Again the Grizzlies showed a lot of prowess in their passing. Jessica Perez would take the ball from the Grizzlies goal and move to the 20 yard line before passing quickly to Zamora.
Zamora would take the ball and pass across the field to Emily Carrillo. Carrillo would make short work of her defender and move the ball over to Esleydi Cornejo. Cornejo would have to pass by three Thunderbird defenders before she'd end up completely blocked and would have to pass off to Torres to press down the pitch.
Torres would make a fast switch and move past two defenders to pass over to Kacey Hernandez. Hernandez would have to run fast to catch the ball but when she did she'd take a shot on goal. With a good shot aimed towards the center net the Thunderbird keeper would snatch it right out of the air.
Another few good shots from Rosa Marron and Yadi Hernandez would be unable to find the net.
Granite Hills will next play at 6 p.m. Thursday against either Coalinga or Sierra at Rankin Stadium.