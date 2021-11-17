Bundled up against the cold Valley fog the Granite Hills girls soccer team and Kennedy Thunderbirds warmed up while the mist gathered around on Monday at Rankin Stadium. Continuing their winning streak from last week, the Grizzlies beat Kennedy 3-0.
Granite Hills coach Daniel Dominguez as he supervises warm-ups said he likes his team's solid first steps in the new season.
The Grizzlies (3-0) would race up and down the field in the first half. Both sides collected multiple narrow misses before Dyadira Hernandez got a hold of the ball, thanks to Kacey Hernandez's quick pass, and she knocked in the first goal for the Grizzlies. The Thunderbirds push backed into Grizzlies territory but the half ended with Granite leading 1-0.
The second half was ushered in by a closing of the fog and a dip in the temperature before the first drive down the field for the Grizzlies. As the ball was passed expertly by the Grizzlies, play also became a bit sloppy as fouls were called on both Thunderbirds and Grizzlies alike. But both teams continued on the attack.
With an outstanding series of passes Rosa Marron went on to put the ball away past the diving Thunderbirds goalie to give Granite a 2-0 lead.
Once more as the game wore on the orange cards were thrown, however this wouldn't stop the Grizzlies advance. With an outstanding steal Kacey Hernandez put herself in the perfect place to sink the last goal of the night.