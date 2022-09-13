EXETER — The Granite Hills football team faced off against the Exeter Monarchs late last Friday as the heat refused to subside.
There were some good plays by the Grizzlies but the Grizzlies would be unable to earn a touchdown against the Monarchs and lost in a blowout 63-0. The Grizzlies now sit at 1-2 after this loss while the 2022vseason continues. The Grizzlies will play their first East Sequoia League against Corcoran this Friday.
The game started late at 8:30 p.m. after a running clock game for the junior varsity game and the heat was still in the high 80's. The first quarter was the hardest for the Grizzlies as they faced off against the steady offense of the Monarchs.
There were a few penalties called including two for unsportsmanlike conduct on the Monarchs. Grizzly Quarterbacks Nathaniel Murphree and Andre Longoria made solid plays through the game including a 14 yard pass to running back Diego Garay.
The Grizzlies were on defense for much of the first quarter but continued to hold their own and stopped the Monarchs at the 47 yard line. But the first quarter ended with the Grizzlies yet to score and the Monarchs scored 28 points.
Eventually the Monarchs had to punt the ball away to the Grizzlies Garay. Garay caught the ball and ran down the field before being pushed out of bounds at the Grizzlies 28 yard line. Another personal foul on the Monarchs helped the Grizzlies' cause.
Grizzlies running back A.J. Duran made several attempts to push through the Monarchs defensive line. The Monarchs closed the window on the Grizzlies twice as Duran ran inside.
The Grizzlies tried the inside run one more time third and four. As the Grizzlies made the play, the Monarchs had the upper hand with a fast tackle that broke the Grizzly hold on the ball and causing a fumble. The Monarchs, being fast and right next to the ball, had regained possession and ran hard to the Grizzly end-zone, taking a 35-0 lead.
Another fumble led to a turnover and touchdown for the Monarchs. Nicolas Pulido made several solid runs, gaining the Grizzlies a first down in the second quarter. Garay joined in followed by Gabriel Lemus as the Grizzlies tried their best to push through the Monarchs front line with quick rushing plays. The third quarter ended with the Grizzlies trailing 56-0.
The Monarchs started the final quarter with an offsides penalty. The Grizzlies were showing solid hustle and good defensive coordination but Exeter continued its relentless push.
Mason Jones had a good punt return ending up at the Monarchs 48 yard line. Another penalty for the Monarchs pushed the Grizzlies closer to the end zone as the time ticked down.
Duran run the ball for the last play by the Grizzlies but time ran out, ending the game at 63-0.