The Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Tulare Union Tribe had a heart racing game on Thursday where the Grizzlies, despite leading for a majority of the game, lost as the Tulare Union Tribe rallied and won 2-1. The Grizzlies are next up against the Monache Marauders next Wednesday at 6pm.
The game started with a rainy wash over the field and players as both teams ran to the field. The small crowd gathered under umbrellas and cheered on while trying to keep dry. With the kickoff both the Tulare Tribe and the Granite Grizzlies took a fierce series of plays that pushed deep into each other's territory. Making a fast play, Grizzly captain Alder Morales had a steal from the Tribe and took it down almost 20 yards before passing the ball off to Carlos Zavala. Zavala needed to avoid multiple Tribe defenders and he did before passing off to Cesar Mendez. Mendez was deep into Tribe territory, only a few dozen yards from the goal, before he was swarmed by four Tribe defenders that tried to take the ball from him. Thinking quickly Zavala made a fast play and passed to his teammate Jose Rangel. Rangel had a clean shot from the side of the goal as the Tribe tried to adjust for their mistake. Rangel was too quick on the draw for them though and expertly kicked the ball into the Tribes net. With the Grizzlies in the lead, only 11 minutes remained in the first half and it would be hard fought.
A long form play by the Tribe almost resulting in a goal. The Grizzlies did their best and pulled together. As the Tribes strikers made a play for the Grizzly goal, the Grizzlies made an excellent defensive play. Anthony Alcantar was followed by Oswaldo Aldaco as they both guarded the Tribes player who had the ball. Alcantar and Aldaco pushed the offensive back onto the Tribe with good positioning, their teammate and fellow Captain Fabian Ruiz was there for the rebound. Pushing down the field Ruiz moved the ball around and finally sent it over to Cristian Magana who went for the shot but it was caught by the Tribe's goalie. Just a minute before the end of the first half, the Grizzlies had the lead 1-0 but the Tribe made a fast paced rush down the field and with a confusing series of passes, finally nailed the Grizzly goal tying the game 1-1 as the buzzer rang.
The second half was just as fast as the first but a bit more dangerous as the rain continued to come down and coat the players and the field. Misael Perez and a Tribe player actually collided on the field as their shoes lost grip. Both Perez and his opponent remained on the ground for a while until they were picked up by their teammates and walked to their benches. Yahir Ramos, fellow Captain of the Grizzlies, made a good play following the accident with a long series of passes. From Ramos to Camilo Pulido and then to Aldaco to take further down the field. With no Tribe defenders in his way Aldaco had a fast 15 yard run before passing the ball over to Jose Pineda. Pineda was in a compromised spot with multiple Tribe defenders behind him and two in front, he was between a rock and a hard place. A nice kick from Pineda sailed past both Tribe defenders and almost slipped into the net; but the ball nicked the post, sending the ball wide and over the goal and keeping the Tribe tied with the Grizzlies. With only ten minutes left in the game, the teams continued to play hard; but, it was clear to see the tired faces and moves of the Student Athletes on the field. Over an hour playing on a rainy field would do so to even the toughest.
The game was coming to an end with the Tribe still holding a bit of gas in the tank. The Grizzlies did their best to cover the field and tried to keep the Tribe offense well away from their goal. The Tribe pulled back and moved the Grizzlies on the field before sending a fast attack straight down the middle. With a large number of Grizzlies slamming back together the ball was sent back and forth between both Tribe players and Grizzlies. Eventually a break away Tribe player emerged from the fray and kicked the ball fast and hard. The ball flew true and slipped into the upper right of the net as the Grizzlies Goalie came within inches of saving it. The Grizzlies maintained a solid play style for the last few minutes of the game but they were unable to get a follow up goal and lost the game 2-1.