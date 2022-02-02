A hard fought game by the Granite Hills boys basketball team at home ended in a win for the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears 61-48 on Monday. Granite fell to 17-5 on the season.
Blas Diaz took the lead in scoring with 14 points and Adam Sandoval was right behind with 13.
Angel Perez led Granite to begin the game as he was guarded by the Bears defense. A pass to Sandoval is taken and moved to Andre Longoria. Longoria looked for an opening but was blocked by the Bears' wall of defense. Thankfully Diaz moved quickly and was wide open for Longoria's pass that he threw over to Perez for the first points of the game and for a Grizzlies' 3-0 lead. A fast rebound by Sandoval after a Golden Bear missed shot was passed to Diaz but with the heavy defense his shot went astray.
Perez later pushed to the basket and passed to Diaz for the shot but Diaz was fouled as he took it resulting in free throw attempts. Diaz made both shots bringing the Grizzlies to a 5-0 lead.
With five minutes remaining Sierra Pacific hit a three to close to within 5-3. Dario Alcantar then grabbed a rebound scored to give the Grizzlies up 7-3.
Sandoval was able to pass it to Perez for the set up and with the pass back he nailed the shot to give Granite a 9-5 lead.
As the game wore on the Bears offense started ramping up as they closed to within 16-14. Alcantar was able to land the next shot for the Grizzlies after a solid pass from Jose Sanchez through multiple Golden Bear defenders. The game continued to be a close one as the Grizzlies fell behind but closed the gap with a three pointer from Diaz that was delivered right to him by Alcantar. Granite eventually fell behind 32-25 at halftime.
As the game came closer to ending the Grizzlies continued to fight with Perez sending the ball over to Sandoval to press down the court. Sandoval made way and set up Alcantar to take the shot which he landed nicely to bring Granite to within 56-41. Sanchez would land the Grizzlies final shot with only 44 seconds left in the game for the final margin.
“We did well hanging in by 13, Sierra Pacific is a hard team and plays good ball.” Granite Hills coach Bud Luther said. “It wasn't our best that's true, we didn't box out like we should, our mid drive was not there and we lost containment of their best player which really came back to bite us.
But our overall ball play is there, it's executed well. Our offense in the second half was pretty good with Sandoval, Perez, and Diaz really working well together quite often. But our defense suffered. We took it out but we just couldn't keep it in hand. I'm looking forward to some hard practice before we have to go against Lindsay here soon.”
The Grizzlies are scheduled to play against the Cardinals at Lindsay today.