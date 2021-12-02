Despite a slight stumble last week against Orange Cove, the Granite Hills High boys basketball team pulled off a big win against a capable Summit Collegiate High School 63-45 on Tuesday at Granite Hills, bringing the Grizzlies to a 3-1 record.
The Grizzly boys began with a great series of passes from Michael Bailey to Andre Longoria and to Angel Perez, who was able to hit a long-range three pointer to make it 3-2. Gage Snider was able to snag a rebound quickly after and hit the shot to add two to the Grizzly score 7-4. Blas Diaz joined in with a three pointer from long range for Granite. Davio Alcantar was assisted on a final shot to give Granite a 16-6 lead after one quarter.
A rebound by Angel Perez that turns into points for the Grizzlies gave Granite an 18-8 lead. Daniel Medrano secured the last point of second period by the Grizzlies, giving Granite a 32-16 lead.
During halftime, coach Bud Luther impressed to his team the need to keep the Bears off balance. Granite was able to keep the pace against the Bears renewed offense.
In just the third quarter the Bears were able to score more points than in the first two quarters The Granite Grizzlies were also able to keep pace and led 47-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Alcantar was assisted on the first points of the fourth quarter by Fernando Oroza and Luis Morales. Alcantar was able to later hit a shot to give Granite a 51-36 lead.
Jose Sanchez scored for Granite after a series of turnovers and rebounds and sank a free throw to give the Grizzlies a 54-41 lead.
During a timeout Luther told hos team, “It's OK to hold the ball, let the time run, we're ahead it's OK.” Snider and Perez combined to fake out the Bears to give Granite a 56-43 lead. That was quickly quickly followed by Michael Bailey, who scored to give Granite a 58-43 lead.
After Summit closed to within 58-45, the Grizzlies milked the clock and finished the game with a 5-0 run for the final margin.
In the girls game, Summit defeated Granite Hills 34-14.