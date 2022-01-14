The Granite Hills boys basketball team continued its winning streak with a hard fought win against the Lindsay Cardinals on Thursday at Grizzly Gym. The Grizzlies would be hard pressed by the Cardinals but ultimately won 51-43.
Adam Sandoval from Granite Hills would lead the Grizzlies with 12 points of his own with Mark Sobrepena of the Lindsay Cardinals scoring 20 points with four three point shots made.
Lindsay led 12-7 against the Grizzlies after the first quarter. The Cardinals hit multiple back to back shots against the Grizzlies with Sobrepena and Bryan Valenzuela-Zavala escorting the ball into the net one after the other to give Lindsay a 7-2 lead. After a timeout from Lindsay, the Grizzlies brought their all and with only 2 minutes left in the first period would go on to score twice more with Jose Sanchez making a great shot between three Cardinal defenders and Gage Snider securing a shot after a pass from teammate Angel Perez.
Angel Perez made a steal and he was able to push through all the Cardinals for a basket to tie the score 14-14 for Granite. Back and forth both teams led the game during the second period. It wasn't until Andre Longoria made the last shot of the half after passes from Sandoval and Blas Diaz to give the Grizzlies a 25-23 halftime lead.
The Cardinals would rise once more to the lead in the third period. Ritchie Diaz and Aiden Sanchez would both get some good plays as they scored on the Grizzlies, giving Lindsay a 32-27 lead before the Grizzlies were able to secure another basket, twice with the thanks of Adam Sandoval as he hits some impressive shots from between defenders.
As the seconds tick down the game remained a close nail biting game. The score was tied 34-34 as the last shot from Angel Perez would secure the Grizzlies a 36-34 lead as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter. T
Perez and Diaz scored the first basket and three points for the Grizzlies at the start of fourth period to give Granite a 39-34.
Sandoval then made a steal and took the opportunity to throw the ball all the way down the court to Jose Sanchez to give Granite a 41-34 lead. This lead to a timeout by the Cardinals.
A much slower game took place as the Grizzlies buckled down on their defense, leading to their 10 point lead of 44-34 lead. Sobrepena was able to score to bring Lindsay to within 44-37.
Sandoval would go on to secure the final margin for the Grizzlies with only 15 seconds left in the game at 51-43.
“Honestly, this whole season and year is gonna come down to who stays healthier,” Granite Hills coach Bud Luther said. “We haven't had a full team this entire year besides two single practices. This comes down to a few injuries from play, but what's really hit us is COVID. Multiple players and myself included have caught it and it's hurt our performance.”
“We're still learning that's for sure.” Lindsay coach Frank Morin said “Our execution is off but we'll start playing better and catch up to the performance of our defense. It's our defense that made sure we stayed so competitive with Granite.”
Luther added his team focused on controlling the ball and rebounding in the second half. “Lindsay is no slouch, they kept the game a tight race the whole night and it's hard to pry those points out of their hand. Especially with Sobrepena, he's a great player,” Luther said.