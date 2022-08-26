The Granite Hills High football won its first football game of the year against the Parlier Panthers 34-22 on Friday at Rankin Stadium. The Panthers were coming into this game with one loss under their belt against Farmersville, losing 47-0.
The first quarter started with a Grizzly touchdown after just seven plays. A big push of 15 yards came from Diego Garay, bringing the Grizzlies ever closer to the Panthers end zone. The Parlier Panthers would push back but the Grizzlies ended up capitalizing and running back Nicolas Pulido ran the ball into into the end zone to earning the first score for the Grizzlies to give Granite a 6-0 lead.
The Panthers made a great run and comeback though, keeping the Grizzlies on their toes and tying the game 6-6. The Grizzlies defensive line of Andre Longoria, A.J. Duran, Pulido, Fernando Quevedo, and Mason Jones went on to play well.
The Panthers were forced to punt the ball away. Garay was right there for his teammates and made a mighty return landing on the Grizzlies 45 yard line. Pulido also ran a solid play, running past three Panther defenders before being brought down and bringing the Grizzlies to the Panthers side of the field. Quickly following was Longoria again, catching a great pass from Grizzlies quarterback Nathaniel Murphree for the Grizzlies first down at the Panthers 41 yard line but the Grizzlies had to punt pushing the Panthers back down the field.
The Panthers faces a strong Grizzly defensive line once again with Anthony Flores and Tyler Berrones making multiple strong tackles.
Quarter two was good for the Grizzlies as they stopped many of the Panthers plays. As the Grizzlies started their run to the Panthers end zone, Garay came through again and earned a great touchdown after a long pass from Murphree, giving Granite a 14-6 lead with 8:13 left in the quarter and went onto lead 14-6 at halftime.
In the second half the Grizzlies made another quick set of points thanks to Pulido getting an outstanding 45 yard rushing touchdown, raising the score to 20-6, The Panthers were unable to fight back against the Grizzlies defense as they ended up losing possession to the Grizzlies at their own 44 yard line. The Grizzlies again got the ball to Garay, who made another impressive run down the field this time slipping past two Panther defensive linemen. The fourth touchdown by Garay for the Grizzlies raised the score to 28-14 after Angel Bizarro added the extra point going into the game's fourth quarter with the Grizzlies ahead.
The Panthers had one last push in the fourth quarter, leading to a comeback that pulled them to within 28-22. 22-28. The Grizzlies though still had the stamina and strength to push another touchdown through. Not to be held back the Grizzlies Longoria earn the final touchdown finishing the game off with a 34-22 win for Granite.
The Grizzlies will take this first win into their next game against the McFarland Cougars this Friday at 7:15 p.m.