The Granite Hills Grizzly boys basketball team came head to head with the Orange Cove Titans Monday night and both teams were in for a close game. The Grizzlies had solid control but the Titans brought it to a close call with the score ending 49-47 for the Grizzlies win.
Granite Hills started the game with a rush as Angel Perez scored the first 3-pointer of the game.
Daniel Ramirez for the Grizzlies took the ball and pushed it down the court after a failed Titan possession. Ramirez had to pass it and made a smooth transition to Blas Diaz. Diaz had his sights on a layup and he made it with ease as he slipped between the Titans guard.
Another 3-point basket for the Grizzlies came after a rebound by Luis Morales was passed to Juan Campos. Campos got the ball and moved it down court before passing over to Mario Alcantar. Alcantar had an eagle eye out for the net as he shot the ball and sank it for three.
With the score now 8-5, the Grizzlies took another steal from the Titans. This time a steal by Alcantar was passed to Perez who once again slipped between the Titans defense and scored on a layup. The second quarter was just as busy for the Grizzlies with Diaz taking the ball in before sending it rocketing over to his teammate Perez. Perez had the right angle and made the jump shot and took the lead for the Grizzlies 16-11.
The Titans kept up with the Grizzlies the whole game. The third quarter started close after the Grizzlies took a 20-16 lead. The Titans nabbed a rebound and made a lightning fast break and scored a 3-point basket making the score 20-19.
The Grizzlies Luis Morales had a solid 3-pointer of his own after a pass by Miguel Martinez found its way to him. The game was tied up at the end of the third quarter; with the score 36-36, both teams were putting everything they had into the last eight minutes of the game.
A fast paced play by Campos put the ball out for the Grizzlies and into Perez's hands. Perez moved through the Titans but was eventually cornered and had to pass the ball over to Morales. Morales had to move the Titans and the Grizzlies around and he did so with a strong pass to Martinez. Martinez moved out and then made an overhead throw to Perez. Perez was standing in the Titans lane and was fouled by the Titans. He lined up to take his free throw shots and hit both.
Now with the Grizzlies leading by two points, they kept their defense strong. The Titans pushed back but weren't able to find a weak point in the Grizzlies lineup. After a rebound by Campos and a pass to Diaz, the Grizzlies were ready for another basket. Diaz sent the ball hurtling to Martinez who easily landed his layup for the lead 40-36. Perez scored on a running layup with only 3:39 remaining and quickly following him was a layup by Diaz.
The final margin for the Grizzlies came with 3.3 seconds left in the last quarter of play. The Titans and Grizzlies were neck and neck with the Titans in the lead with 47-46. Perez was fouled by the Titans and Perez took his place at the free throw line. With a calm set up Perez sank one shot, then the second for the lead. The Grizzlies got the rebound and were fouled again by the Titans and Perez sank his third free throw for the end of the game 49-47.
The Grizzlies next scheduled game is at home against Strathmor on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
MONACHE 74, GW 63
Monache outscored Golden West 41-25 in the second half after trailing 38-33 at halftime to improve to 3-3 in the East Yosemite League and 12-11 overall.
Ty Baxter scored a career high 26 points, Brandan Garcia had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, Jared Ojeda had 12 points and 7 rebounds and Emmitt Focke added eight points for the Marauders.