Both the Granite Hills boys basketball team and the Lindsay Cardinals came together in the Granite Hills gymn on Friday for a solid game. The Grizzlies took the game 61-51 to improve to 2-1 in the East Sequoia League, while the Cardinals fell to 1-1.
The first quarter was a little in the Grizzlies favor as they'd take the lead early on. But the game began with Lindsay's Marcelino Sanchez rebounded a missed shot and was fouled. Sanchez made both foul shots
The Grizzlies weren't going to lie down. Luis Morales passed the ball to his teammate Blas Diaz and the Grizzlies started their first offensive play of the game. Diaz passed the ball quickly over to Miguel Martinez and moved to the side of the Cardinals basket. Martinez then quickly passed the ball over the heads of three Cardinal defenders to Daniel Medrano. Medrano sent the ball to a waiting Diaz who nailed the 3-point shot. The Grizzlies were in the lead and feeling good; there was still 6:57 left in the first quarter and they were in the lead 3-2. Another 3-point play from the Grizzlies came right after with Cruz Campos securing the shot after a pass from Morales.
The second quarter made for an interesting game as the Cardinals rallied back against the Grizzlies and took the lead. The Cardinals roll started quickly with a 3-point basket only 50 seconds into the new quarter.
The Grizzlies were trying to make a play on the Cardinals but the ball was stolen by Sebastian Madrigal. Madrigal didn't hesitate and made the running layup; keeping the Cardinals close to the Grizzlies as Granite lead 13-9.
Another round of Grizzly attempts just met a wall of Cardinal defenders and there seemed to be nothing they could do. The Cardinals nabbed another steal this time with Mark Sobrepena taking the ball and passing all the way to the other side of the court to an open Valenzuela. Valenzuela had to pass by the Grizzly defender in his way and instead passed the ball back to Sobrepena who made the jump shot. Sobrepena scored the next basket for the Cardinals; this time a 3-point shot that brought the Cardinals into the lead 15-13.
A long series of ties brought the game to a neck and neck pace. First the teams tied at 15, then 25, then 40. The Grizzlies took the lead back as the third quarter ended and secured the lead.
The Cardinals seemed to started to become a little tired as they slowly started to lag behind their Grizzly opponents. A fast break by Grizzly Medrano began when he passed to Luis Morales to take the ball down the court.
Morales was moving fast but the Cardinals had his number and sent multiple defenders to guard him. Morales had to think fast and sent the ball hurtling to Miguel Martinez. Martinez was right at the three point line and he made the three-pointer.
The final margin for the Grizzlies happened after a foul late in the game let Daniel Medrano make both foul shots for the final margin.