Both the Granite Hills Grizzlies boys and girls soccer teams came out to play against the Strathmore Spartans and the Orange Cove Titans, respectively. Both Granite Hills teams won their matches with the boys taking the match 5-1, and the girls winning in impressive fashion 7-0.
The Grizzly and Spartan boys started the first match with the Spartans gaining control of the ball. The Spartans' Jacob Ashcraft made an impressive run, flanked by Gabriel Figueroa and Gerado Ruiz. With a dash they were off and being chased by the Grizzlies defenders Alder Hernandez and Misael Perez who were doing their best to keep after their opponents. Ashcraft passed the ball to Figueroa who passed by a Grizzly defender before passing to Diego Garcia. Garcia was deep in Grizzly territory inside the 20 yard line and he needed assistance as four Grizzly defenders came closing in. Garcia had to think quickly and passed to Jonathan Gonzalez who was wide open. Gonzalez took the pass and dashed around the Grizzlies keeper, Elijah Gonzalez, to finally kick the ball home for the Spartans first goal of the game barely 10 minutes in.
The Grizzlies kept calm and buckled down after losing the first goal to the Spartans. A strong offensive presence with the Grizzlies William Ruiz led to an assist and solid steal by Christian Magana, who took the ball down the Spartans field. A fast kick by Ruiz was snagged out of the air by the Spartans keeper Joshua Ceja.
As Ceja tossed the ball back in, the Grizzlies gained possession again. This time Oswaldo Aldaco took the ball first moving up the 20 yard line before passing to Yahir Ramos. Ramos was faced with the Spartans Julian Ceballos and he was forced to pass the ball over to Camilio Pulido. Pulido moved the ball back and tried to give his Grizzly teammates some room. A fast pass to Cesar Mendez was next and he sprinted deep into the Grizzly territory before passing quickly to Alder Morales. Morales made an outstanding play when he passed by two defenders, getting right in front of the Spartans goal before passing by the ball and using his back foot to side kick the ball into the bottom corner of the Spartans goal.
The game was tied 1-1 and the first half was running out for the teams. However, before the buzzer, the Grizzlies Fabian Ruiz made a mad dash for the Spartans goal with the ball in tow. Ruiz had little time before he had to kick the ball as multiple Spartan defenders were rushing after him. With a fine angle, he was able to kick the ball and bounce it off the goal post, to then spin into the Spartans net for the Grizzlies second goal of the game.
As the second half started for the boys, the Grizzlies made a massive change in play style and started pushing hard against the Spartans. The Spartans keeper Ceja made multiple saves trying to keep the Grizzly offense from making any headway. However, even the best keeper can't keep everyone out forever and the Grizzlies made a rapid series of plays that wore down the Spartans defense.
Pulido had an open shot for the Grizzlies as he accepted the pass from Anthony Alcantar. Pulido fired a kick off to put the ball into the Spartans net. Following quickly was a goal by Aldaco with an assist by Jesus Adame as both weaved between defenders to reach the goal.
The final margin for the Grizzlies was thanks to Camilio Pulido. Pulido was deep in Spartan territory and made a quick steal against the Spartans. With the ball in possession he lined his kick and then smashed it into the goal.
GRANITE GIRLS 7, ORANGE COVE 0
The Grizzlies girls team had an impressive match for sure. As they faced off against the Orange Cove Titans, the Grizzly offense made a powerful play early in the game.
Anahi Ramos for the Grizzlies had the ball first, making her way down the field before passing to Edith Zamora. Zamora slipped between multiple Titan defenders before she kicked the ball right into the net for the Grizzlies first goal. The Titans tried to push back and made it to mid field before the Grizzlies took the ball right out from under them. R
ocio Tecuapa had the ball and made a fast pass to Tanya Gorgonio. Gorgonio tied with her teammate, Rosa Marron, for most goals in the game with three. Gorgonio moved through the Titan defenders lon a mission and sent the ball spiraling into the Titans net. Speaking of Rosa Marron, was the next Grizzly scorer after the Titans lost the ball again to a fast steal, this time by Yeraldin Ibarra. Ibarra passed the ball to Maressa Perez who then passed two Titans. Perez couldn't make any more headway and had to pass off to Marron. Marron had to move just a bit after her pass before she kicked the ball with confidence into the Titans net.
With the score now 4-0 the Grizzlies were on a high as the second half began. With barely two minutes gone, the Grizzlies had their quickest series of conversions in a row. Thanks to the relentless attempts and offensive intelligence, Marron had two goals back to back. She made her way by the Titans for an easy goal before stealing the ball then running only five yards to kick the ball back into the goal for the second time in as many minutes.
Anahi Ramos later had the ball after the Titans lost possession. Ramos passed by the 40-yard line and the 30 before she had to make the pass to Gorgonio. Gorgonio and Ramos made multiple back and forth passes. After Ramos drew the Titans keeper to the far right side of the goal, she kicked the ball hard to Gorgonio. Gorgonio was almost completely free from Titan defenders and she made a simple kick to push the ball into the Titans net for the final goal of the game.