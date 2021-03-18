Marauders top Trailblazers 6-3 in opener
Monache High School girls tennis opened the season with a 6-3 win over Golden West at home Wednesday.
Wearing green scrunchies for St. Patrick’s Day — the only appropriate time to ever wear green as a Marauder — Monache picked up the win in doubles with a clean sweep.
No. 1 Alexis Baeza and Maria Hernandez won 8-3, No. 2 Azalea Gutierrez and Anayeli Ramirez won 8-6, and No. 3 Elvira Gamboa and Denise Fuentes won 8-1.
“Surprisingly, I was pleased with the outcome,” MHS head coach Gary Perez said. “Not just the win but the play — this being a first-year match and the girls, essentially haven’t played for a while. They came in with being nervous, which makes them a little tight when they’re playing. You saw two or three of them settle down, come back in. But overall, I was pleased with the play.”
The two teams were even after singles with No. 3 Hernandez winning 8-0, No. 4 Ramirez 8-1, and No. 5 Princessa Ceballos 8-1 for the Marauders.
Perez said it was good to start playing matches finally, and that he liked the players’ strokes so far.
“Like I said, this is our first match, obviously what I was looking at to see is how well do they playing competition,” he said. “Lot of kids play well in practice but you just can’t duplicate the competition. That’s where those nerves come in. That’s where you just need to be able to come in and settle them down. But overall, I was pleased with the outcome.”
Due to COVID-19 and rules only allowing players to play one sport at a time, Perez said the team’s numbers are down. However, they did return Baeza and Faith Sirivong from the 2019 season.
“It’s good to see the kids, it’s good to be out,” Perez said. “Even speaking personally, it’s good to be out. I wish all the kids could’ve come back but I understand the reasons for not wanting to come out. And I just have to respect that. Good kids trying to make the best decision.”
Monache’s next match is at home against Granite Hills on Wednesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. The Marauders open East Yosemite League play on the road against Tulare Union. Delano is sitting this season out, but a competitive Bakersfield Christian team will take their spot.
“I don’t know what’s going to come out,” Perez said about playing in the league this year. “We’re kind of anxious to see.”