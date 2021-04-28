Serrato scores two in Porterville’s comeback
With possession since midfield, Gyssele Serrato reached the top of the box and kicked the ball into the back of the net to give Porterville High School girls soccer a 3-1 lead over rival Monache.
The Panthers (2-6, 1-3 EYL) defense stayed solid for the next 20 minutes and the team converted the lead into a 3-1 victory for Tuesday’s East Yosemite League game.
“Hats off to Monache, they’re well-coached and they’re always ready to play us,” PHS head coach Jacob Rivas said. “It was a tough game and we were happy to stick with it and stay on them and we got those goals and it kind of turned everything around.”
Monache’s Jiselle Batres scored the first goal of the game off an assist on a corner kick in the 12th minute, but Serrato answered 17 minutes later with a goal of her own.
The teams were tied 1-all at halftime but Porterville’s Hailey Allen gave the team the lead in the 10th minute of the second half.
In the second half, Porterville controlled the ball better and dominated time of possession.
“What we’ve been really trying to focus on is communicating and making the game simple for each other,” Rivas said about the team’s game plan. “If you have a lot of options and players are talking to each other, it simplifies things. That’s what we’re focusing on, playing simple.”
Monache (0-10, 0-4 EYL) had a few chances to score in the second half but weren’t able to find the back of the net to cut into Porterville’s lead.
“We’re still learning out there,” MHS head coach Tino Rodriguez said. “It’s a young team so I thought it was pretty good. We fought hard.”
In getting used to this unusual season, Rodriguez said the team’s only focus right now is to get better each game.
“To improve,” he said. “Improve every chance we (get). Every game, to make some improvements. That’s been our focus. Us as coaches has been just improve every game that we have. Give a little bit of advice to everybody as in, ‘Hey, this is what we can work on.’ It’s not just a practice but here at the game.”
On Thursday, both teams return to play for the second round of EYL. Porterville hosts Mission Oak at 4:30 p.m. while Monache travels to Tulare Union for a 6 p.m. game.