Six players from Porterville and Monache High School girls soccer programs made All-East Yosemite League first and second teams this season.
The MVP of the league was Jaci Maze of EYL champion Tulare Union (23-5-1, 8-1-1 EYL). Maze led the league in scoring and assists with seven goals and five assists. She had 29 goals and 19 assists for the overall season. The Tribe were also the CIF Central Section Division II runner-ups.
MONACHE (12-9-3, 4-6 EYL)
Making the All-EYL first team for Monache (12-9-3, 4-6 EYL) were senior forward Zoe Rios and junior forward Jiselle Batres.
Rios, who was also a left winger, led the team in scoring with 15 goals overall. She and Batres also tied for a team-high eight assists. Batres, who doubled as a center defender, also had 10 goals during the season.
On the second team for the Marauders were junior midfielder and striker, Alexandria “Mia” Rivas, and senior center defender Leslie Orozco. Rivas had nine goals during the overall season but had a team-high five goals in league. Orozco anchored the team’s defense but was a striker too.
Monache finished fourth in EYL. The Marauders season came to an end in the opening round of the Div. II playoffs when 11th-seed Monache lost 4-1 to sixth-seed Sanger (14-13).
PORTERVILLE (6-12-1, 2-8 EYL)
Attacking midfielders, Vanessa Tadeo and Lacey Cabrera, were All-EYL first and second team selections for the Panthers, respectively. Tadeo finished the season with five goals and Cabrera had seven.
Porterville finished fifth in EYL standings.
All stats provided by coaches and MaxPreps.com.