Granite tops Corcoran, face Strathmore Thursday
The East Sequoia League season started well for Granite Hills High School girls soccer as the Grizzlies (2-1, 1-0 ESL) came away with a 3-1 win over visiting Corcoran, Monday afternoon.
The first half was all Kacey Hernandez, as the midfielder found the back of the net twice against the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 ESL). Hernandez’s first goal came off a chip on a corner kick in the 16th minute. Then in the 31st minute, it was Hernandez again scoring on a shot from the right side.
Hernandez contributed to all three of the team’s goals with an assist in the second half. GHHS head coach Daniel Dominguez said it’s been great having his midfielder back after she missed parts of last season due to an ankle injury.
“It’s awesome to have her back,” Dominguez said. “She’s a leader. She really gets after it on the field. She’ll go just nonstop. And she knows the game cause she’s been playing it for a while. And you can see it when we do set pieces and corners. She knows where to place herself where she’s going to get her best shot.”
In the second half, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer, Tanya Gorgonio, padded Granite’s lead with a shot under pressure from the left in the 49th minute. Gorgonio has three goals on the season and almost made it four in the 77th minute, but her shot on a free kick went off the top of the goal post.
“That girl’s just a natural scorer,” Dominguez said. “She’s probably one of the most gifted scorers I’ve had to coach. She’s just natural and can put the ball in the back of the net.
“And she’s an Energizer Bunny. That girl just goes, goes, goes, goes and then she gives everything. She’s wore out after games cause she just goes and goes. She doesn’t stop. I love that about her.”
Dominguez said the team started slower than he liked, but they did hold a physical Corcoran team scoreless until the 75th minute of the game.
Granite goalkeeper, Andrea Cortes, finished with six saves. The defense also had a huge save when Marisol German Rico stopped the Panthers from scoring in the 70th minute.
“We got some new girls who came in and immediately made an impact,” Dominguez said. “Like Marisol, she had that stop right at the goal. From day one to here...She’s just been awesome. She’s just been great defensively for us.”
Dominguez said the team’s defense is starting better than they did last year, but they’ll be making minor rotational fixes in practice to keep improving.
Granite will have two days to prepare for their next game, an ESL match at home against Strathmore. It’ll be the Spartans’ first game of the season.
“It’s one of those big rivalry games,” Dominguez said. “I know when they play us, we bring out the best in them, and they bring out the best in us. It’s one of those games where both teams will be fast; they’re going to be physical. I think our last two times we met; we went into overtime both times. I kind of expect the same thing. It’s going to be a physical and fast game. They’re well coached over there, and they’ve got good kids over there, so it’ll be a fun game.”