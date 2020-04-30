Four other locals make Pag Meter’s Fab 40 Team
Strathmore High School’s Jazmine Soto was named Pag Meter’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week.
The recognition comes weeks after the junior was selected the Cal-Hi Sports Division V State Player of the Year, The Recorder’s 2019-20 Orange Belt Girls Basketball Player of the Year and the East Sequoia League’s Most Valuable Player.
According to MaxPreps.com, Soto was second in the nation and state in total points scored with 989, which set a new Central Section record. She finished her third year on varsity with 2,498 points, a Tulare County record, and is set to break the 3,000-point milestone early next season.
In her route to 989 points this season, Soto averaged a state’s third-best 29.1 points per game and scored 30 points or more in 18 games. She tied her career-high of 43 points in a 59-36 win over Lindsay (8-19, 4-8 ESL) in which she also had 10 steals and six rebounds.
Soto led No. 1 Strathmore (28-6, 10-2 ESL) to the CIF Central Section Division V Championship game. She scored 29 points in the team’s 43-39 loss to eventual state finalists, No. 2 East Bakersfield (23-9). In the team’s final game of the season, a CIF State Div. V SoCal Regional 50-43 opening-round loss to No. 2 Marshall (25-5), Soto scored 27 points for the No. 15 Spartans.
Pag Meter’s other Co-Offensive POY was Clovis West junior, Nikki Tom. Averaging 15 points and three steals a game, Tom led the Golden Eagles (27-5, 10-0 TRAC) to its eighth-straight championship Central Section title this season. Pag Meter noted Tom was the Tri-River Athletic Conference MVP and is verbally committed to University of California, Irvine.
Pag Meter Fab 40 Central Section All Stars
On Pag Meter’s Fab 40 All Stars list were Porterville seniors Jazlynne Medrano and Jewelia Maniss, Strathmore senior Kaija Ambriz and Monache freshman Morgan Hunter.
Medrano and Maniss led the No. 1 Panthers (31-3, 10-0 EYL) to the program’s second Central Section title with a 63-39 victory over No. 2 Arvin (28-6) in the Div. III Valley championship game. Medrano finished with a game-high 17 points and five 3-pointers while Maniss had 12 points and eight rebounds. The No. 11 Panthers lost 79-48 to No. 6 Eisenhower in the first round of the CIF State SoCal Div. III tournament but Maniss led the team with 21 points.
Medrano and Maniss were also selected Co-East Yosemite League MVPs after leading the Panthers to their second-straight undefeated league season.
Both Ambriz and Hunter suffered injuries during the season. Ambriz missed a majority of the season while Hunter missed about one-third. Hunter averaged 15 points and 11.3 rebounds a game for the Marauders (18-7, 7-3 EYL) through 16 games and was an All-EYL honorable mention. In 11 games, Ambriz averaged 12.1 points a game.