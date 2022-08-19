(Editor's note: Due to the later starting times of games on Friday night due to the heat, The Recorder is providing abbreviated coverage of Friday night's football games in today's edition. The Recorder will provide more detailed coverage of Friday night's football games involving Orange Belt teams in Tuesday's edition of The Recorder).
STRATHMORE — The “Giant Killers” are at it again.
Last season the Strathmore High football team stepped up in class to beat Roosevelt, Monache, Sunnyside and Reedley in the playoffs on its way to an 11-1 season. On Friday night the Spartans picked up where they left off as the stepped up in class and knocked off Exeter 18-12 on Friday at Spartan Stadium.
What's more Strathmore really took control of the game in the second half, building an 18-6 lead and it would have been more but the Spartans failed to score once after driving inside Exeter's 15-yard line. The Monarchs put a scare into Starthmore late when they scored with 2:48 left in the game to pull to within 18-12.
But Jacob Poole, who had a huge night for Strathmore rushing the footballand receiving, had runs of 24 and 18 yards after Exeter scored to put the game away.
In other action on Friday Porterville High opened the season with a 14-6 win at McLane. Meanwhile it was a tough night for two other Orange Belt teams, Monache and Lindsay.
The Marauders fell to Mission Oak 56-0 at Rankin Stadium. Meanwhile the Cardinals fell 36-3 to Bishop Union at Frank Skadan Stadium.
Strathmore has received some bad news to start the season as one of its top players, Cael Alkire, the Spartans' outstanding receiver, is out for the season with an injury.
But on Friday Poole more than picked up the slack. He also received plenty of support from blocking back Sebastian Gonzalez, who scored Strathmore's first touchdown, Jaime Arredondo, Adrian Sierra and Julian Ceballos who all made key gains on either runs or receptions for the Spartans. Quarterback Bryson Bias also had a solid start to the year in his season debut for SHS.
After Exeter took a 6-0 lead, Strathmore came back to tie the game on the strength of Poole's 38 yard run. That set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Gonzalez to tie the score 6-6 and the score remained tied 6-6 going into halftime.
SHS took control of the game in the second half with the turning point coming on a 50-yard punt return by Poole as he returned the punt from the SHS 25-yard line to the Exeter 25. That set up Bias' first TD pass as a Spartan as Poole took Bias' 12-yard scoring pass into the end zone.
After Strathmore forced Exeter to punt, SHS mounted a drive on its next possession that was capped when Poole scored on a 4-yard run with 5:17 left in the game to give the Spartans an 18-6 lead.
Exeter put a scare into SHS when Jace Evans turned a short pass from Ruben Ruiz and turned into a long gain as he took it down to the Spartan 13. That set up Chase Castillo's 3-yard scoring run that pulled the Monarchs to within 18-12.
But Poole put the game away with his two big runs when the Spartans got the ball back.
Game Notes: Before the game, Torri Lee, a Sierra View Medical Center nurse, who passed away this summer was honored. Lee served as Strathmore High's cheerleader advisor and also served as a nurse for the Spartan football team. Members of the Lee family were honorary captains as the took the field for the coin flip before the game.