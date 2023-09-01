STRATHMORE - Talk about Gang Green.
The Porterville High football team took the concept of Gang Green to a new level in a 44-0 rout of Foothill on Thursday at Spartan Stadium in improving to 3-0 on the season. The Panthers showed they have plenty of weapons as no less than 13 players touched the football in Thursday's rout.
And of course there was the Gang Green defense that pitched the shutout. The Panthers domination in the first half in which they took a 30-0 halftime lead was shown statistically when they outgained the Trojans 317-0. For the game, PHS outgained Foothill 475-41.
The Panthers came out firing with Rocky Arguijo completing for passes for 70 yards on Porterville's opening drive. His first pass was a 32-yard completion to Aeris Acoba.
Arguijo then completed an 8-yard pass to Jose Morales, a 12-yard pass to Jace Balangue before hitting Dominic Perez on an 18-yard scoring strike. James Atkinson added the PAT to make it 7-0.
PHS took over again after Foothill was forced to punt following a sack by Angel Saldana for a loss of 15 yards. Samuel Alcantar turned a simple screen pass from Arguijo into a 50-yard scoring play the first time he touched the ball when he avoided several tacklers down the sideline on his way to the end zone. Atkinson's extra point gave PHS a 14-0 lead with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
Ayden Alba then recovered a fumble at the Foothill 40-yard line for PHS, but the Panthers' drive stalled at the Foothill 10. But on Foothill's first play after the Panther drive stalled, Alba sacked the Foothill quarterback in the end zone for a safety to give PHS a 16-0 lead.
After Foothill had to kick to PHS following the safety, Porterville scored on its ensuing drive with Alcantar setting up his own 2-yard scoring run with a 28-yard run down to the 2. Atkinson's PAT made it 23-0.
Right before the end of the half Alcantar scored on another screen pass from Arguijo, this time from 22 yards. Atkinson's PAT gave the Panthers a 30-0 halftime lead.
Alcantar had 146 yards of total offense on eight touches in the first half with three touchdowns as he ran for 74 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 72 yards. Arguijo was also pulled after the first series in the second half. He ended up completing 11 passes for 217 yards and three scores.
PHS showed its future is bright with players like sophomore quarterback Ethan Enriquez and sophomore Mark Salinas taking over in the second half. Salinas gained 38 yards on three carries. Jonathan Ruiz also got into the act, adding a 14-yard run.
The Panther scored late in the third quarter when Enriquez completed a 13-yard scoring pass to Balangue. Atkinson added the extra point made it 37-0. Jaime Garcia caught an 11-yard pass from Enriquez to help set up Balangue's score.
That touchdown led to a straight running clock being used on the fourth quarter. PHS scored late in the game when Enriquez completed his second touchdown pass, this time from 23 yards to Ruiz. Atkinson's PAT finished the scoring.