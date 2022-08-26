Defense wins championships. If that statement is true then the Porterville High Football team has a great chance at claiming the East Yosemite Championship this year.
Through two games the Panthers have allowed only six points, pitching a shutout Thursday night in a 49-0 shellacking of the visiting South High Rebels at Rankin Stadium
It didn’t take long for PHS to jump on top as it took the opening kickoff 62 yards on 8 plays, ending with a Rocky Arguijo 36 yard scoring strike to Mario Rodriguez-Hernandez. James Atkinson added the PAT and PHS took a 7-0 advantage.
The Rebels had a scoring opportunity on their first possession, driving inside the PHS 20 yard line but the drive stalled when the Panthers Samuel Alcantar picked off a pass in the end zone.
The Panther offense went to work again, this time going 80 yards in 11 plays, ending with a 6 yard TD run from Jaret Garcia. The PAT was blocked and the Panthers led 13-0.
The Panther D got another takeaway on the next play from scrimmage as Masyn Hernandez came up with an interception off of a tipped flea flicker attempt.
Less than a minute later the PHS offense found pay dirt again when Garcia scored from 2 yards out. Samuel Alcantar ran in the 2 point conversion and the Panthers had built a quick 21-0 advantage.
After the Panther D held South to a three and out PHS pumped more points on the scoreboard as Alfredo Nunez would take Arguijo's five yard pass and scoot his way down the left sideline, juking and dodging defenders on his way across the goal line. Atkinson's PAT made it 28-0.
South turned the ball over on downs on its next possession and PHS capitalized going 49 yards on 8 plays. Alcantar went untouched 14 yards to pay dirt and PHS had built a 35-0 lead at the half.
Due to a running clock in the fourth quarter PHS only got 2 possessions in the second half, but took advantage of both. Garcia scored his third TD of the night with a 5 yard scamper and then Tyson Vinson finished the scoring with an 18 yard jaunt.
PHS outgained South 353 to 122. Arguijo has a nice night throwing the ball going 15-for-17 for 193 yards. Alfredo Nunez was his favorite target, hauling in 7 of Arguijo's passes for 97 yards. Garcia led PHS on the ground. toting the rock 13 times for 52 yards and three scores.
The Panthers will take on Foothill this Friday in Bakersfield. Game time is 7:30 p.m.