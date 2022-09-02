The Gang Green defense made its presence felt again for the Porterville High football team.
The PHS defense pitched its second straight shutout as the Panthers rolled to a 27-0 win at Foothill on Friday to improve to 3-0. The Panther defense has given up just six points so far this season. PHS was coming off a 49-0 rout of South and opened the season with a 14-6 win at McLane.
PHS coach Keith Thompson said he was pleased with the play of his defense against a team that likes to run the ball.
“There were a lot of guys,” said Thompson about who stood out on defense. “The defense they held up. It was a hard fought game. They did their job and they did what we asked them to.”
Running backs Jaret Garcia and Sammy Alcantar had another strong game behind an outstanding offensive like as they provided all the scoring for PHS. “I thought they played well,” said Thompson about the offensive line.
MENDOTA 7, SHS 6
The Strathmore High football team struggled all game to get anything going, but managed to catch lightning in a bottle on one play. But the Spartans ended up one play short as they failed on the ensuing two-point conversion.
Strathmore suffered its first loss of the season, losing a 7-6 heartbreaker at Mendota on Friday. SHS came into the game at 2-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Central Section's Division V.
The game could be a preview of what's to come at the end of the season in the Division V playoffs and and it could be very well possible these two teams could meet again in the playoffs. While Mendota came into the game at 0-2, they had faced two tough opponents, losing to McLane 20-14 in overtime and losing to Liberty of Madera, which was ranked No. 1 in Division V, 34-14.
SHS trailed 7-0 in the fourth quarter and didn't look like it had the ability to get anything going on offense when Isaiah Colunga completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Sierra. But the Spartans decided to go for two and the run failed, leaving the score at 7-6.
The Spartan defense got the ball back for the offense but the offense could do nothing and ended up punting to Mendota. The SHS defense came through one more time and then there was a fumbled snap on the Mendota punt attempt.
The Mendota punter was able to get the punt off, although it was a short punt, giving Strathmore the ball at the Mendota 42-yard line. But the SHS offense couldn't take advantage and Mendota ended up running out the clock.
Strathmore only had one sustained drive on the night that came in the first half and looked in good position to score when Sierra ran for nine yards down to the Mendota 13 to set up a second and one. But the Mendota defense stiffened, forcing Strathmore to lose five yards on the next three downs and turn the ball over on downs.
Mendota then proceeded to put together an 82-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead late in the second quarter. Jesse Rodriguez ran for six yards to convert a fourth and four at the SHS 29 and eventually scored on a 4-yard run.
Sierra finished with 96 yards on three catches for SHS.
In other action on Friday, Monache fell at Wasco 40-20.