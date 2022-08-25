The 2022 high school football season has started with a bang. With a multitude of student athletes taking to the field. Here’s a quick review and preview of last week’s and this week’s games.
PORTERVILLE VS. SOUTH, 8 P.M. TODAY, RANKIN STADIUM
Because of the heat the start time of today’s game has been pushed back. The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity fame to follow.
In last Friday’s non-league game at McLane the Panthers had a solid second quarter with 14 points scored, scoring once after a fumble from the Highlanders offense and won the game against the Highlanders 14-6. Jaret Garcia rushed for 107 yards on 22 carries and scored both touchdowns for the Panthers. Garcia was supported by Samuel Alcantar who added 52 yards on six carries.
The Panthers who are now 1-0 and will now prepare for their game against the South Spartans from Bakersfield. With Alcantar, Garcia, and both the Panthers quarterbacks Sebastian Mascarro and Rocky Arguijo still ready and raring to go, the Panthers are looking forward to the next game. The Spartans come into the game with a 0-1 record after their loss in their last game against Wasco 30-25.
MONACHE AT CHAVEZ, 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
Monache's offense was able to gain just 128 yards against the Hawks with Joseph Espinoza rushing for 55 yards on the field followed by Daniel Leyva who gained 33 yards. The Marauders also gained 36 yards in the air.
The Marauders will have a chance to get a win against the Chavez Titans in Delano this Friday. The Titans won their previous game against the Arvin Bears 26-0. Quarterback Emmett Focke, running back Damien Espinoza are also among the Marauders leaders.
LINDSAY AT CALIFORNIA CITY, 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
The Lindsay Cardinals also had a rough game with the Bishop Union Broncos, losing 36-3. Jose Cortes would kicked for the Cardinals points during the first half.
Samuel Reyes had six completed passes with a total of 118 yards. Fernando Martinez led the receiving yards with 75 yards.
Austin Schiabie and Thomas Tellez followed with each getting 22 and 21 yards respectively. David Ororzco had a total of 58 kick return yards. The Cardinals defense did well with Nathaniel Culberson, Austin Schaibie, Ivan Navarro, and Nick Masiel all earning eight total tackles a piece.
The Cardinals now hold a 0-1 record and will be traveling to California City for a non-league game against the California City Ravens this Friday. The Ravens will be coming in with a loss under their belt as well after their game against the Fillmore Flashes went to a harsh end at 49-0.
HANFORD WEST AT STRATHMORE, 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
Finally the Strathmore Spartans held the Exeter Monarchs at bay last Friday with a non-league game at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans won 18-12. winning 18. Roman Hernandez had a solid game punting for the Spartans with an average of 38.8 yards per kick along with two punts for 40 yards total.
Jacob Poole scored both of Strathmore’s touchdowns in the second half. The first points for the Spartans came from Sebastian Gonzalez in the second quarter with a 1 yard rushing touchdown. Gonzalez also gained the most solo tackles with seven followed by Jaime Arredondo with six.
The Spartans now stand 1-0 and will get ready for their game against the Hanford West Huskies. The Huskies lost to the Woodlake Tigers 21-14 last week.
PARLIER AT GRANITE HILLS, 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
Parlier is coming off a tough opener, losing to Farmersville 47-0. Running back Daniel Ramirez is among the leaders for the Grizzlies.