There will be a full slate of local high school football games tonight as all five Orange Belt schools will be in action.
The Strathmore High football team will travel to Mendota for a game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. today. Monache will travel to Wasco for a game scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.
Porterville is traveling to Foothill for a game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and Lindsay is traveling to Exeter. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
But the start times of all the games could be affected by the heat. That's the case with the only home game involving an Orange Belt team tonight and that's with Granite Hills.
The Grizzlies are hosting McFarland at Rankin Stadium. The junior varsity game will begin at 7 p.m. and a running clock will be used. The varsity game will follow the JV game, so the varsity game should begin around 8:30 p.m.
STRATHMORE (2-0) AT MENDOTA (0-2), 7:30 P.M. TODAY
The Spartans are ranked No. 2 in the Central Section's Division V and will have a chance to see how it stacks up with the No. 1 team in Division V, Liberty of Madera as Mendota is a common opponent.
Mendota has had a tough schedule to begin the season, losing to McLane in overtime 20-14 and losing to Liberty 34-14 in its season opener. McLane lost to PHS 14-6 in its season opener
Quarterback Cejaa Ceja is a double threat for Mendota as a runner and passer and leads his team in rushing with 159 yards through two games, averaging 7.9 yards a carry.
Adrian Sierra had a breakout game last week for the Spartans in their 46-20 win over Hanford West as he had punt returns of 50 and 33 yards to set up touchdowns. He also had a 92-yard kickoff return for a score.
SHS continues to be led by Jacob Poole, who has scored six touchdowns through two games. Last week he rushed for 135 yards on 15 carries. Bryson Bias is a dual threat as well as a passer and runner for Strathmore.
MONACHE (1-1) AT WASCO (1-0), 6 P.M. TODAY
Wasco opened the season with a 30-25 win over South, which lost to PHS 49-0. Wasco is ranked No. 6 in Division IV.
Monache is ranked No. 11 in the Central Section's Division IV and is coming off an impressive 39-20 win over Chavez in which it took control of the game right from the start. David Levya rushed for Monache's first four scores, Emmett Focke completed a scoring pass to Trace Hornsby and Joseph Espinoza scored on a 65-yard run.
Damien Espinoza also had an oustanding game running the football. Monache rolled up 291 rushing yards and 394 yards of total offense.
MCFARLAND (1-1) AT GRANITE HILLS (1-0), 8:30 P.M. TODAY
McFarland is coming off a 7-6 win over Tranquility after a season opening 29-6 loss to Avenal. The Cougars are ranked No. 16 in Division VI while Granite is ranked No. 14.
Granite is coming off a 34-22 win over Parlier. Quarterback Nathaniel Muphree, Andre Longoria, Nicolas Pulido and Diego Garay were among the leaders for the Grizzlies.
PORTERVILLE (2-0) AT FOOTHILL (0-2), 7:30 P.M. TODAY
PHS is ranked No. 7 in Division IV. The Gang Green defense made its presence felt last week in the Panthers' 49-0 shutout of South.
Quarterback Rocky Arguijo, Mario Rodriguez-Hernandez, Samuel Alcantar, Jaret Garcia, Masyn Hernandez, Tyson Vinson and Alfredo Nunes were among the standouts for PHS against South. Garcia and Alcantar have run the ball well so far this season for the Panthers.
Foothill has had a rough start to the season, losing 8-0 to Boron and 48-18 to Taft.
LINDSAY (1-1) AT EXETER (1-1), 7 P.M. TODAY
Exeter opened the season with an 18-12 loss at Strathmore and came back to beat Woodlake 7-6 last week. The Monarchs are ranked No. 7 in Division V. Among Exeter's leaders on offense and defense is Jace Evans.
The Cardinals are ranked No. 6 and are coming off an impressive 33-7 win at California City. Quarterback Samuel Reyes did an outstanding job of running the offense for LHS and also rushed for more than 100 yards.
Nick Masiel and Austin Schaible each ran for two scores and Reyes completed a touchdown pass to Fernando Martinez. One of Masiel's TD rushes was a highlight-reel run of more than 20 yards in which he broke seven tackles.
The LHS defense pressured the California City quarterback throughout the game as well.