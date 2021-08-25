Porterville High has had to cancel its scheduled football game at Roosevelt, which was scheduled for this Friday night.
While PHS athletic director Brian Hill couldn't specifically comment on the circumstances leading to the cancellation, PHS has had to cancel the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hill also described the situation when it came to this football season and athletics in general as “day-to-day.
“We are not playing this week but we hope we're able to play next week if we can find a game and if there are no more setbacks.”
PHS opened the season last week with a 13-6 win against North at Rankin Stadium. The Panthers had originally scheduled September 3 as a bye week, but are now looking to fill that date with a game. “We're going to pick up a game,” Hill said.
“With all the cancellations that are going on, I'm hopeful we'll get one,” said Hill about picking up a game for the weekend of September 3 based on the number of cancellations that are happening.
Hill said he knows the cancellation of the game will cause frustration but added the safety of the players comes first. “That's our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of the kids,” he said.
He also gave a great deal of credit to the Porterville Unified School District's medical staff for keeping athletes as safe as possible. “Our nurses are doing a great job,” Hill said.