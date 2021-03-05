Cardinals first football game is March 19
Football is a go for the Cardinals of Lindsay High School.
After months of uncertainty about whether or not they would get a season, LHS head coach Casey Higginbotham got to deliver the good news to his team Wednesday night on their second day of practice.
“When I personally got the news, it was just a big relief,” Higginbotham said. “Like finally! And I knew how much joy it was going to bring to the kids and the coaches. Cause I know how hard the school district, the school, the admin staff worked to get this going. It was just a big relief off of me. The joy of it’s going to happen, and the relief.
He added, “When I actually got to tell the kids, just to see their faces light up was -- it’s all worth it. You wait that long and you finally get it. And just to see them.”
Senior linebacker, Jeremiah Orosco, said he was very thankful to have the opportunity to play.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I’m just glad that the sport that I’ve played for all my life didn’t get taken away. Just a blessing right now to have football cause a lot of kids in the district aren’t playing right now. So I’m just thankful.
The Cardinals have about 15 days to practice and get ready for their first game on Friday, March 19.