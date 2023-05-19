Monache's Ele Franklin and Porterville High's Morgynn Wylie were named to the all-East Yosemite League first team in softball for this past season. Both are juniors.
Franklin, an outfielder and utility player, was a spark for the Monache offense as she lead the team in hitting on the season with a .421 average. She had 2 home runs with 16 RBI and scored 13 runs. Franklin was even better in league, hitting .448 in league play.
Wylie hit .398 for the Panthers with 15 runs scored. Wylie was also even better in league, hitting .412 in EYL play.
Named to the second team for Monache were freshman outfielder Devyn Emerson and senior shortstop Kaylee Lisenberry. Emerson was second on the team in hitting with a .384 average.
She led the team with 33 hits. She also led the team with 22 runs and added 14 RBI. Lisenberry was third on the team in hitting with a .324 average. She also led the team with 17 RBI with 2 homers and scored 16 runs.
Named to the second team for PHS was freshman pitcher Sophia Martinez. Martinez had an outstanding season with a 1.33 earned run average.
Senior third baseman Jessica Batres was an honorable mention choice for Monache while junior pitcher/first baseman Trinity Avila was an honorable mention choice for PHS.
All-EYL SOFTBALL TEAM
MVP — Michaela Brown, Redwood. First team — Jennavee Campos, El Diamante; Ashley Espino, El Diamante; Adrianna McKeenan, Golden West; Sara Vega, Golden West; Ele Franklin, Monache; Sarah Garcia, Mt. Whitney; Rashelle Versteeg, Mt. Whitney; Morgynn Wylie, PHS; Alexis Rico, Redwood.
Second team — Hope Ficher, El Diamante; Jorja Moreno, El Diamante; Alondra Magallanes, Golden West; Tristan Perez, Golden West; Devyn Emerson, Monache; Kaylee Lisenberry, Monache; Selena Lopez, Mt. Whitney; Sophia Martinez, PHS; Alina Hernandez, Redwood.
Honorable mention — Aubre Anderson, El Diamante; Jamie Ramiscal, El Diamante; Khianna Hardwick, Golden West; Hayden Oliveira, Golden West; Jessica Batres, Monaceh; Avery Cline, Mt. Whitney; Stephany Frutoz, Mt. Whitney; Kria Kunkel, Mt. Whitney; Trinity Avila, PHS; Morgan Bradford, Redwood; Alexis Lopez, Redwood; Shelby Somavia, Redwood; Bella Valdez, Redwood.