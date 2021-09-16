There will be plenty of chances to catch local football teams in the area this week as four Orange Belt teams will be playing at home.
The action begins tonight when Porterville High hosts Kingsburg at 7:15 p.m. at Rankin Stadium. In action on Friday, Monache will host East in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rankin Stadium. Strathmore, riding high off of its 25-14 win over Monache, will host Farmersville at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Spartan Stadium.
Lindsay will also renew an old rivalry with Woodlake when the Cardinals host the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Frank Skadan Stadium. Also, Granite Hills will play at Corcoran at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
PORTERVILLE (2-1) VS. KINGSBURG (2-1), 7:15 P.M. TODAY, RANKIN STADIUM
PHS will try to get its offense on track but it figures to be a tough task against Kingsburg, whose off to an impressive start to the season.
After a 33-7 loss to Buchanan the Vikings have come back to beat Lemoore 31-21 and Kerman 47-6. Kingsburg is led offensively by running backs Caleb Irigoyen and Trace Jackson.
Porterville is coming off a 27-0 loss against Hanford. The Gang Green defense has been solid for the Panthers so far this season.
MONACHE (2-1) VS. EAST (1-3), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, RANKIN STADIUM
Based on comparative scores, the matchup figures to be an even one. Monache opened the season with a 13-6 win over Chavez while East picked up its first win of the year against Chavez last week, winning 12-6. East lost its first three games of the season against Santa Maria (3-0), West (32-7) and Delano (10-0).
Friday's game also figures to be a defensive battle. Monache's defense has been solid in the first three games of the season and East has struggled offensively, scoring only 19 points in four games and being shut out twice.
Monache also has a solid running game led by David Leyva, Tyler Ishida and Damien Espinoza. Levya rushed for 56 yards on 11 carries last week against Strathmore.
Quarterback Brysn Hornsby has also provided Monache balance with his passing attack. His favorite target last week was tight end Andrew Martinez, who caught three passes for 61 yards against the Spartans, including a 33-yard TD reception.
FARMERSVILLE (1-2) AT STRATHMORE (4-0), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
Strathmore can't suffer a letdown after its big win against Monache as Farmersville is also coming off an impressive 14-0 win over Tranquility.
The Spartans received a lift last week from the return of star running back Carlos Moreno, who came back after suffering an injury in the season-opening 17-6 win against Roosevelt. Moreno rushed for 166 yards on 28 carries last week against Monache.
Moreno has plenty of support on offense from two other running backs, Adrian Sierra and Bernie Navarro, quarterback Jaylen Oats and his favorite target Manuel Andrade. Oats is a player who typifies what the Spartans are about as he's a quarterback who also plays on the defensive line, picking up two sacks last week against Monache.
There's also 6-1, 330-pound Alex “Big Baby” Guzman, whose two late, back-to-back sacks last week help seal the Spartans' win.
GRANITE HILLS (1-3) AT CORCORAN (2-0), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
The Grizzlies face another tough test at Corcoran, which has two impressive wins on the season, a 13-0 victory over Fowler and a 24-7 win over Hanford West.
WOODLAKE (0-4) AT LINDSAY (0-4), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
It's been a tough season so far for Lindsay, but the Cardinals can make their season so far with a win over Woodlake as any year in which Lindsay beats the Tigers is a memorable one.
Like Lindsay, Woodlake has also struggled against a tough schedule, but is coming off an impressive effort last week in a 32-23 loss to Liberty Madera.
Sophomore quarterback Jr. Cervantes has completed 50-of-89 passes for 545 yards for the Tigers with two touchdowns, but has also thrown nine interceptions. His favorite target is Shane Rodriguez, who has 20 catches for 225 yards.
Lindsay has been led by receivers Diego Salas,who has 16 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and Richard Diaz, who has 17 receptions for 198 yards and two scores.