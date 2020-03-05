The Monache girls track team pulled off a big upset on Saturday, winning the Central Valley Relays in Dinuba.
Monache faced 27 teams and won the title with 52 points to outdistance second place Golden Valley of Merced, which finished with 44 points. Golden Valley was followed by Selma (43 points), Edison (40), Tulare Union (38.5) and Tulare Western (37.5).
Freshman Nailea Fields helped lead Monache to the title as she won the discuss with a throw of 98 feet 10 inches and placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 28-9.
Future Fresno Pacific Sunbirds, Marina Barrigan and Aryanna Guzman went 1-2 in the girls 1600 meters with runs of 5:39.05. and 5:42.28 respectively.
Barrigan and Guzman were joined by by fellow future Sunbird Alexa Queenan and Junior Chanel Bradley in 3200 relay as they ran the second fastest 3200 relay in school history in 10:39.08.
“The entire girls team had to work hard and pull together to win.,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. This is a large meet with a difficult format of 4 person relay teams with some races requiring two teams.
“We had some races with 8 girls in them for the sprints. Everyone showed tremendous poise and determination. We relied on a lot of people to get this win. We have a very good team.”
Monache’s boys were led by senior Isaiah Sotelo who won the 1600 and led Monache to the win in the 3,200 relay.
Sotelo led the 1600 fwire to wire, holding off a surging Reedley runner for the win in in 4:45.16. The winning 3200 relay team consisted of Sotelo, Bryan Perez, Isaiah Mendez and was anchored by Adrian Martinez who would run a PR of 2:02.9 to seal the victory with an 8:37.47.
Julian Rowe placed fourth in the triple jump with a strong early season leap of 39 feet, 10 inches. Isaac Echevaria ran a PR in the 300 meter hurdles with a 43.59 to place fourth.
Monache’s boys placed ninth out of 30 teams, just ahead of Edison with 22.5 points with EYL powerhouse Tulare Western winning with 78 points.
“Thirty teams is a lot to contend with on your first meet,” Ishida said. “The boys did a great job hanging in there with some great athletes. I was particularly proud of the leadership exemplified by Sotelo and Abraham Felix.
“Rowe and Echevaria really had to stretch their endurance levels to run a lot of relays other than their primary events. They have a tremendous desire to win.”
BASEBALL
Granite splits
Granite Hills split two games on Saturday, beating McFarland 13-1 and losing to Kennedy 12-2.
Against McFarland, David Ramirez a 2-hit complete game, allowing one unearned run with no walks and four strikeouts.
David pitched very well which allowed our defense to get a nice feel for the game,” Granite Hills coach Al Garcia said.
Alonso Bedolla was 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI, Chris Duran was 2-for-2 with 2 runs scored, 2 walks and 2 stolen bases and Zuriel Garcia was 2-for-2 with 2 runs scored, 2 walks and 4 stolen bases.
Sophomore Matthew Ramos who was brought up for the weekend got Granite going with a two-run double in the first inning. Ramos was 2-for-2 with 4 RBI, 2 stolen bases and a walk.
Against Kennedy, Garcia said, “Our starting pitcher was a bit wild and we lost focus as a team.”
Centerfielder Christian Chavez did make several nice plays for the Grizzlies.
“Four games in three days,” Garcia said. “We might have ran out of steam but RFK just beat us pretty good.”