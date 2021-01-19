Section also releases updated calendar
On Tuesday morning, the CIF Central Section office delivered sad news for fall sports athletes: playoffs are canceled.
The fall sports affected are cross country, football, girls volleyball, and water polo.
“While this possibility has been discussed for some time, it is still a very difficult decision to make,” Central Section commissioner, Ryan Tos, said in a press release. “While there may be changes in the future, the current CDPH guidance only allows competition between bordering counties, making section championship events impossible. This decision opens up additional dates for schools to schedule competition as the CDPH guidance allows.”
However, Tos added that leagues should “consider leaving the last week of the season open for possible county playoffs, bowl games, etc.”
The new end dates for the fall sports are March 20 for volleyball and water polo, March 27 for cross country, and April 17 for football.
In addition to the news about fall playoffs, the section office also released an updated season of sports calendar that separated sports by the state’s colored COVID-19 tiers which gave some sports new start dates.
Tulare County is currently in the widespread, purple tier of the state’s colored tier list. Sports that can be played in the purple tier are cross country, golf, tennis, swim and dive, and track and field.
The first contest date for cross country is listed as “ASAP”. Golf, tennis, and swim and dive have had their first contest dates pushed up to Feb. 15 with a recommended start-by date of April. 29 for golf, April 19 for tennis, and April 26 for swim and dive. Track and field’s first contest date is March 20 with May 10 as its start-by date.
The section explains the “start-by dates” are, “To accommodate four weeks of competition you must begin play by this date. This date is only a guideline and may vary by each school and/or district.”
The “first contest dates” are defined as first day teams may play in interscholastic games but that only happens if it play is allowed by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines.
For the complete press release and calendar, visit www.cifcs.org.