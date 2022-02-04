The Exeter Water Polo Club more than held its own at the Clovis Rumble this past weekend. The club finished second in the 16 and under girls division and first in the 18 and under girls division.
Exeter's 18 and under team went 4-0, outscoring its opponents 44-15. Exeter beat San Luis Obispo 11-0, Team Skip 8-5 and 11-3 and Atascadero 14-7.
Porterville High's Ahna Davis allowed only 14 goals in four games, including posting the shutout against San Luis Obispo. Monache's Regan Azevedo also had an outstanding tournament, guarding the opponent's primary scorer in all four games. Azevado also contributed five goals in the tournament.
The leading scorer for Exeter was Tulare Western's Nicole Tristao, who outscored all of Exeter's opponents by herself with 16 goals in four games.
Exeter will travel to Gainesville, Fla., in March to compete for the second straight year in the Spring in the Swamp Invitational as it will represent the Central Valley and California.
Other local players who played for the 18 and under team were AnnMarie Patterson of Strathmore, Monache's Kambria Weaver and Porterville High's Addy Merritt.
Exeter's 16 and under team beat Team Rebel 7-4 and West Fresno 7-6. Its two losses came to Team Royal, losing to team Royal 10-4 and 13-9 in the championship round.