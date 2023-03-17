The East Sequoia League has announced its top performers in boys and girls soccer and wrestling and Granite Hills, Strathmore, Summit and Lindsay High Schools are well-represented on those all-ESL teams.
In boys soccer, Lindsay and Granite Hills were the ESL's top two teams, so it's no surprise they dominated the all-ESL team. Lindsay's Manuel Martinez was the ESL's Player of the Year while teammate Andres Perez was Offensive Player of The Year. The two helped Lindsay to the ESL title at 6-0-2.
Granite Hills' Yahi Ramos was named as the ESL Defensive Player of the Year as he helped Granite to a second place finish in league at 4-2-2. Lindsay's Tony Godoy was named as Coach of the Year.
Joining Martinez and Perez on the all-ESL team for Lindsay were Jesus Martinez, Luis Medina, Carlos Torres and Adrian Casillas.
For Granite, Alder Morales, who set the single season school record for most goals in a season with 38, was named to the first team. Also named to the first team for Granite were Fabian Ruiz and William Ruiz.
Named to the second team were Lindsay's Matthew Urbano, Noe Nesta, Jose Ortiz and Ivan Camargo and Granite's Camilo Pulido, Jonathan Saldiva, Anthony Rodriguez and Cesar Mendes.
In the ESL's Redwood Division, Strathmore's Jonathan Gonzalez was named as the Player of the Year. Gonzalez helped Strathmore to a 6-1-1 record in the Redwood Division as it was just edged by Orosi for the league title as Orosi finished 7-1.
Strathmore's Eric Romero was named co-Coach of the Year along with Orosi's Jose Quevedo.
Also named to the first team for Strathmore was Jesus Medrano, Valentin Torres and Saul Diaz. Named to the second team for the Spartans were Julian Ceballos, Matthew Santizo, Xavier Andrade and Abee Hernandez.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lindsay and Granite were also the top two teams in the ESL in girls soccer as Lindsay won the league title at 5-1-2 while Granite finished at 4-2-2.
Lindsay's Isabella Duran was named as the Player of the Year whole Granite's Rosa Marron was named as Offensive Player of the Year and teammate Alina Soto was named as Defensive Player of the Year. Lindsay's Freddy Martinez was named Coach of the Year.
Also named to the first team were Lindsay's Lucero Herrera, Genesis Paz, Gaby Leon, Corina Mascarenas and Alyssa Ramirez and Granite's Tanya Gorgonio, Edith Zamora and Mia Hernandez. In addition, Strathmore's Kasandra Baez and Summit Collegiate High School's Evangelique Ortiz were named to the first team.
Named to the second team were Lindsay's Kaylene Magana, Adriana Lemus Ibarra, Yazmin Madrigal and Audryna Ramirez; Granite's Anjelique Gonzalez, Angie Torres, Yeraldin Ibarra and Rocio Tecuapa; Strathmore's Lia Charles; and Summit's Alexa Gomez.
WRESTLING
Granite's Adrian Duran was named as the Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year at 195 pounds. Strathmore's Pablo Hernandez was made the first team at 220 pounds.