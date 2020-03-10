Granite's Painter, Salinas finish on top
Last week Sierra Pacific High School boys golf won the East Sequoia League, nine-hole opening match by 19 strokes. But on Monday, Granite Hills cut the difference to 11.
Playing on their home course, Porterville Municipal Golf Course, the Grizzlies once again took second — but this time with a score of 232 to the Golden Bears' 221.
“We're improving, so that's a positive,” GHHS head coach Shelly Lozano said. “I think if our lower part of the lineup keeps improving, keeps getting better; we'll be in contention then. It's just now, we're not even in contention if we can't have our five or six be in the 40s only. … It'll come down to our league championship.”
The ESL championship 18-hole match on Wednesday, May 6.
Leading Granite once again on Monday was No. 1 Bryce Painter. Painter shot a 38 for the lowest score of the match.
“I think I did pretty good,” Painter said. “I just messed up one hole. I hit it (out of bounds) on No. 8. Took a double, that was pretty much it.”
Painter remains unbeaten against player pairings this season and said his goal is to go to the CIF State Championships.
No. 2 Sergio Salinas of GHHS was also in Painter's lead group, along with Sierra Pacific's top two golfers, No. 1 Ean Santos (43) and No. 2 Rayden Dimanno (47). Feeling “limpy” after rolling his ankle earlier in the day, Salinas had one of his best rounds and shot a season-best 42 to tie for the second lowest score with SPHS' No. 4 Thomas Bell.
“I did really good actually,” Salinas said. “Better than usual with a rolled ankle but I did pretty good.”
About the match, Salinas said, “It was pretty good. Lot of people came out today and it was really fun. Had a chance to compete with a lot of people, it was pretty cool.”
Also scoring for the Grizzlies was No. 3 Alex Torres (48), No. 4 Juan Flores (47) and No. 6 Gage Snider (57).
Strathmore, Lindsay and Woodlake were also at the match but final team scores for Lindsay and Woodlake were not available as of press time.
As a team, the Spartans shot 288 with No. 1 Keegan Shepard, No. 2 Noah Weatherford and No. 3 Eric Borba all recording a score of 53. No. 4 Landon Mckinney shot a 63 and No. 6 Jacob Anderson had a 66.
No scores were entered for Woodlake; but Lindsay's No. 1 Issac Munoz shot a 50, No. 2 Iker Miguel a 56, No. 3 Ben Macias a 57 and No. 6 Jose Andrade a 64.