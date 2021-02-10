Soccer, basketball, wrestling have until April 15
Football and volleyball coaches across the East Sequoia League were forced to say goodbye to their seasons on Monday after the deadline to start playing came and went.
Just five days earlier, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, the ESL announced this decision was coming along with the possibility of soccer, basketball, and wrestling losing their seasons on April 15 if they were not given the OK to start playing by the state and county.
Football and volleyball are orange-tier sports, so the counties’ COVID-19 numbers would have needed to drop to orange tier (moderate) levels for them to be able to play. Tulare and Kings County are both still two levels up at purple tier (widespread), where only cross country, golf, tennis, swim and dive, and track and field are allowed.
Only three counties in the state ― Trinity, Sierra, and Alpine ― are currently in the orange tier and eligible to play football, volleyball, and soccer, which is also an orange tier sport.
During a press conference Tuesday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Gov. Gavin Newsom provided a brief update on the future of youth sports.
“We want to see youth sports open,” Newsom said. “We don’t have a deal yet...We’re making real progress, and I can say that confidently, knowingly. And over the course of the next few days, we recognize we have a few days to give some clarity on schools and on youth sports.”
The ESL’s decision to cancel football and volleyball affects member schools: Strathmore, Granite Hills, Lindsay, Sierra Pacific, Corcoran, Farmersville, and Woodlake High Schools.
“I think it’s tragic for these seniors,” SHS head football coach Jeromy Blackwell said. “We lose one of the most remarkable classes. Our football team was loaded, and we’re not going to get to play that season. It’s gotta be devastating.”
The Spartans were coming off an 11-2 season that saw them finish as ESL co-champions with Woodlake (8-3, 5-1 ESL) and an appearance in the CIF Central Section Division V semifinals.
Despite going 16-0 and winning the county’s first state title with a 31-29 win over Orange in 2017 in the CIF Division 6-AA championship game, Blackwell believed this year’s team had the potential to be even better than that 2017 team.
“These guys were every bit as talented, potentially,” Blackwell said. “Potential’s potential, but we were really good. They were as good as any team that we had put together. Our offensive line was going to average about 260 across the front.”
Although COVID affected what they could do in offseason workouts, Blackwell and his staff were still able to keep players interested and coming out until the district suspended workouts on Feb. 1.
“We’ve been working since July 1, and these guys have been very consistent,” Blackwell said. “We were averaging 45 to 55 kids per day. (Junior varsity) and varsity. And as soon as that information came out, man, our numbers plummeted.
“I know that we’ve dangled carrots in front of them,” Blackwell added. “That first date was Dec. 7. And then it moved to Jan. 7. And then it moved to Feb. 8. And then for it to get pulled out from underneath you when you put in all this time work and effort, I think it’s gotta be tragic.”
In the Central Section, volleyball was given a recommended start-by date of Feb. 22 and March 26 for football. But if things don’t change at the county or state levels, more teams may see their seasons get canceled like those in the ESL.