Four errors and 11 runners left on base isn't a winning recipe. That's what the Monache softball team found out on Friday.
Monache suffered a 4-3 loss against Tulare Western at home after making four errors and leaving 11 runners on base.
The Marauders loaded the bases in the first and third innings but couldn't score. Monache also failed to score when it had the bases loaded with one out after having already scored two runs in the second.
Koontz said his team did hit the ball hard but Western was fundamentally sound. “They made all the routine plays and a couple of exceptionally good plays.
“We just made too many errors. They took advantage of it. We've been inconsistent. We were playing better.”
Morgan Hunter allowed one earned run and scattered seven hits on the mound for Monache. “Morgan Hunter pitched an excellent game against an excellent offensive team,” Koontz said. “She deserved the win.”
Evelyn Perez went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Kailyn Castle went 1-for-3 with two RBI for the Marauders.