Madison Emerson has had an outstanding career at Fairleigh Dickinson University. And she hopes it will continue.
Emerson, a 2016 Porterville High graduate, has one more season of eligibility and would like to play softball for one more season at the Division I university in New Jersey in 2021. She has earned her bachelor's degree at Fairleigh Dickinson. She plans on returning to the school in 2020-2021 to earn her master's degree.
Fairleigh Dickinson will make a final decision in July if the university will resume on campus class in the fall of 2020, so Emerson is keeping her options open.
This past season in 2020, Emerson received the Knight Award which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies what it means to be a Knight in competition, the classroom and community service.
Emerson led Fairleigh Dickinson in hits in 2020 and also in 2018. She has a career average of .309 at Fairleigh Dickinson. Emerson has led the team in batting average the last two seasons in 2019 and 2020.
She also had two home runs in 2020 which led the team. In addition, she led the Knights in runs scored in 2020.
Emerson led the team in field percentage in 2018. She ranks in the top 10 in school history in the following categories:
Fourth in batting average; sixth in on base percentage, .361; and sixth in putouts, 629.
“Maddie is not only one of the best players I have ever coached but she is one of the finest young ladies I have ever met,” Fairleigh Dickinson coach Chris Foye said. “She was the ultimate team player and always had the best interest of her teammates in mind. She was a true leader of our softball program.
Maddie's accomplishments on the field have been numerous but I am most proud of how she has handled herself in the classroom. She has had one of the top GPA's on the team every year here at FDU.
“With the NCAA allowing seniors to return for another year, I can't wait to have her back with us to finish off her great career hopefully with a conference championship.”
“I have had the pleasure of watching Maddie grow on and off the field for 3 years,” Fairleigh Dickinson assistant coach Bridget Rafter said. “With her resilience, work ethic and infectious personality she continues to inspire those around her to be better. I am so proud of all that she has accomplished as a leader not only for our program but our university and community as well. I am extremely excited for her continued success on the field and in her career.”