Another blow to local high school athletes came in the form of the cancellation of the 12th Annual Central Section Soccer All Star Game due to COVID-19.
Two weeks ago, All Star Game coordinator Benjamin Orozco posted on the game's Facebook page that there was still a chance that they could have a game. But on Wednesday afternoon, Orozco took to Twitter (@LindsayAllStar) to say the games were canceled.
"We at the Central Section Soccer All Star Game have come to the unfortunate decision to cancel the 12th Annual All Star Games," Orozco's post said. "This is not a choice we wanted to make but we must put the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, parents and spectators first. We will be putting out All Star rosters in the first week of August to recognize the top athletes from the area and their exceptional seasons. Thank you all for the support and I hope we all get back to our normal lives."
Last month, Orozco said the All Star Game needed to find a place to play and for the state to be in at least Stage 3 for a chance to play. The state has not budged from Stage 2 since May 8.