Strathmore High School’s boys cross country team placed second at the first East Sequoia League mini meet of the season Wednesday at Sierra Pacific High School.
Corcoran won the mini meet with a score of 18, and CHS’ Paul Quintanilla won the race with a time of 15:54.02. Strathmore placed second with 58 points, Granite Hills (66) third, Lindsay (79) and Summit Charter (119) fifth.
Finishing in the top 20 for Strathmore was Emilio Valencia (19:21) in seventh, Valentin Torres (20:46) in 10th, Issac Perez (20:57) in 13th, Juan Fuentes (21:37) in 14th, Oswald Fernandez (22:06) in 19th and Luis Gomez (22:46) in 20th.
Granite Hills’ top 20 were Jose Zavala (19:12) in fifth, Mario Alcarez (20:55) in 12th, Zuriel Garcia (21:41) in 15th and Adam Sandoval (22:02) in 18th. Robert Otiz (23:04) was the team’s final scoring runner in 21st.
Lindsay had three runners finish in the top 20: JC Jimenez (19:45) in ninth, Hannibal Osorio-Martinex (20:48) in 11th and Gabriel Jimenez (21:44) in 16th.
Dylan Bear (21:52) was the lone runner from Summit to place in the top 20 after finishing 17th.
Corcoran girls also won the girls race with a score of 20. Paulina Guerrero of CHS won the race with a time of 20:17. Farmersville (62) placed second, Summit (75) third and Lindsay (77) fourth. Granite Hills and Strathmore did not have a fifth runner to score.
Summit had two runners finish top 20: Evangelique Ortiz (23:53) in seventh and Alexa Gomez (24:39) in 10th. Lindsay also had two runners: Emma Perezchica (25:10) in 15th and Genesis Paz (26:07) in 19th.
Granite Hills’ top 20 runners were: Lupe Trejo (25:02) in 13th, Celeni Tapia (25:29) in 17th and Celeste Ramos (26:15) in 20th. Strathmore’s Alondra Morales (25:14) placed 16th and was the team’s lone top 20 finish.