Porterville boys get first EYL win
An East Yosemite League victory is now in the pockets of Porterville High School boys cross country after the Panthers downed Mission Oak 20-36 in Wednesday’s dual at the Porterville Sports Complex.
Joshua Jimenez took first on the 3-mile course with a time of 17 minutes, 2 seconds. Joshua Meneses (17:40) followed in second and Ethan Rangel (17:57) in third.
“One, two and three; it’s just who’s on that day,” PHS head coach Juan Jimenez said. “That the Joshs are trading back and forth is expected. That’s how they practice. It doesn’t surprise me that that’s how they race.”
He added, “Ethan is right there. First race was tough for him. It was really tough for him, and he’s gotten over the jitters...Today he looked pretty good.”
Mission Oak’s Leonel Villareal (18:52) placed fourth while PHS’ Dominic Welsh (19:00) took fifth and Misael Lopez (20:31) ninth to round out the Panthers’ scoring.
“I want to give a little bit of an atta boy to our No. 4 today, Dom,” coach Jimenez said. “He’s been dealing with some aches and pains, and we weren’t even sure he was going to race today.”
Jimenez said Welsh was cleared to run in the morning and ended up sealing the win for the team.
Porterville is now 1-1 in league after losing to Tulare Western in last Wednesday’s season-opening dual.
GIRLS
In the girls’ race, Porterville suffered its second loss of the season with a 21-36 fall to Mission Oak. The Hawks’ Caidence Avelar won the race in 22:56 while the Panthers’ Joslen Jimenez (23:22) placed second.
“I was happy with her run,” coach Jimenez said. “She was more controlled today. She ran confident today, and it kind of showed in how she ended at the end of the race. The last couple of races…there’s been a different look in her eyes, like a little bit of doubt. Today there was not that look.”
Also scoring for Porterville was Itzel Ferrer (25:12) in fifth, Elisandra Ruiz (26:37) in eighth, Alondra Perez (27:07) in ninth, and Giselle Alcantar (29:53) in 12th.
“This was a slower course than the other ones that we have (ran),” Jimenez said. “Every course is a little bit different. This has a lot of grass to it, a lot of grass. So the times are going to be slower, but effort-wise -- and that’s what you’re always looking for -- how are they running? It’s good. We’re coming along.”
Wednesday’s dual was Porterville’s lone home meet. The team travels to Tulare next Wednesday for another EYL dual against Tulare Union.