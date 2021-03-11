Monache High School beat the rain by 20 minutes and won two races on the road Wednesday in an East Yosemite League meet against Tulare Union. The Marauders won the boys race 21-39 and the girls 22-33.
“Ian Queenan is running well and was pushed by Tulare's John Macarena the entire race,” MHS head coach, Seth Ishida said. “These guys really respect each other and they have solid talent. Adrian is slowly improving and getting back to his MVP form (from) last year. It is great to see him with the lead pack. They had a really relaxed first mile and I was a little worried. They picked it up in the last mile and were trying to keep the win and not blow it doing anything crazy. Our 4,5,6,7 guys ran really well together to seal the win.”
For the boys, Queenan placed first in 16 minutes, 11 seconds; Adrian Martinez (16:44) third, Isaac Ceballos (17:24) fourth, Cristian Ceja (17:51) sixth and Monte Moore (18:02) seventh.
“The girls were tied in the middle of the race and keep finding ways to win,” Ishida said. “Today each girl beat their TU counterparts and Riley Beeman was under 25 minutes and an amazing last-minute surge to hold on to sixth place. Aislin is on a winning streak with some very solid times. I think she should be under 18 on this course, but with the weather, it might have been a bit much to ask. I am very proud of the total team effort and everyone knows what they need to do to finish strong on these last two meets of the year. We don't give up.”
For the girls, Aislin Taylor (18:27) was first, Janae Espinoza (21:53) second, Eilene Molina (24:30) fifth, Riley Beeman (24:55) sixth and Nicole Torres (25:44) eighth.