LHS, GHHS, SHS, SCCA runners earn medals
The East Sequoia League season wrapped up Thursday with a championship meet hosted by Lindsay High School.
Corcoran repeated as ESL champions but Lindsay finished second in both boys and girls competition. The Cardinals also came away with four medalists who finished top 10.
In boys’ team scores, Corcoran won with 18 points, Lindsay had 53 for second, Strathmore was third with 70, and Granite Hills fourth with 77.
For the Cardinals’, sophomore Diego Vasquez led the team with a seventh-place finish in 19 minutes, 25.41 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Hanival Osorio-Martinez (20:05.19) placed ninth, JC Jimenez (20:49.44) 13th, Carlos Nevarez (21:11.82) 14th and Nicolas Velasco (21:29.72) 15th.
In the girls race, Corcoran won with 22 points. Lindsay (54) finished second, Farmersville (84) third, Summit Charter (97) fourth, and Granite Hills fifth (105).
Lindsay’s Esmeralda Cisneros (22:29.83) placed sixth, Genesis Paz (23:28.10) seventh, Crystal Reyes (24:40.53) 14th, Aimee Aguayo (25:02.22) 15th, and Emma Perezchica (25:13.02) 19th.
“I’m shocked,” LHS head coach Joe Dixon said about the team’s season. “Both of the teams are so young. They’re just freshmen and sophomores mostly, then there’s an occasional junior thrown in there. And underachievers became overachievers. These are strong, young people. Lindsay is going to have some good teams the next couple of years, cause they’re just scratching the surface with their potential.”
From Granite Hills, Jose Zavala (19:08.62) was once again the area’s highest finisher after taking fifth in the boys race.
“Today I think the heat affected my run, but I still tried my best,” Zavala said. “I gave it all and I have no regrets.”
Zavala placed 11th last season, so to finish his senior season with a medal meant a lot to him.
“I feel good knowing that I’m at the top,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve taken a medal for ESL (championship), so I feel good.”
Also for Granite Hills boys, Mario Alcarez (21:50.09) placed 16th, Zuriel Garcia (22:20.35) 19th, Robert Ortiz (22:25.68) 20th.
For the Grizzlies' girls, Lupe Trejo (25:06.66) was 17th, Celeni Tapia (25:24.19) 20th, Celeste Ramos (25:58.43) 24th, Jazmin Bautisa (33:54.12) 37th, and Deysi Ramos (41:57.39) 40th. Strathmore’s Alondra Morales (25:02.22) placed 16th and won the dual against Granite.
In the boys’ head-to-head matchup, Strathmore edged Granite 26-29. Emilio Valencia (20:15.88) led the Spartans with a 10th place finish and won a medal. Valentin Torres (20:41.81) placed 11th, Juan Fuentes (20:46.77) 12th, Oswald Fernandez (22:27.72) 21st, and Luis Gomez (23:15.12) 25th.
Also earning a medal and placing in the top 10 was Summit Charter’s Alexa Gomez (23:54.93).
Full results available at Athletic.net.