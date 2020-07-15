The announcement from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) about the fate of fall sports is coming soon. On June 12 the CIF put out a press release that stated it would make the announcement by July 20, which is now just five days away.
“As our member schools begin planning for the reopening of school, the CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if Fall Sports will continue as currently scheduled,” the CIF stated. “The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns.”
The fall sports season is scheduled to begin on July 27 with football’s acclimatization period followed by cross country, water polo, volleyball, girls’ golf and girls’ tennis teams having their first practices on Aug. 3.
In the CIF’s June 12 announcement a Return to Play Guideline was also shared and used to help high schools create their own guidelines to restart offseason workouts.
Lindsay High School cleared teams to start their limited workouts on June 29 as long as they had first met with the athletic director to discuss the new rules. Porterville Unified School District allowed teams to begin on July 1, but on July 7 had to stop all indoor workouts for two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
Most expect some type of modification to happen to the high school fall sports schedules as other athletic programs around the nation have already seen cancellations and postponements to their schedules.
Last week the California Community College Athletic Association chose to implement a sports schedule that moved all sports to next year. Elsewhere in the nation, the NCAA Division I Ivy League and Patriot League cancelled all fall sports, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would only play a conference schedule for football and the SEC postponed the start of soccer, volleyball and cross country through at least Aug. 31.
For more information on the CIF’s Return to Play Guidelines or their June 12 press release, visit https://cifstate.org/.