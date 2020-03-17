But CA governor says schools likely to remain closed
High school athletic programs around the state continue to hold their breaths after the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Tuesday that no decision had been made about the future of this season's spring sports due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
However that decision came less than an hour before California Gov. Gavin Newsom said California schools are likely to remain closed through the rest of the school year.
In their press release Tuesday, the CIF said, “While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day. In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue. Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities.”
Since Thursday of last week most area high schools have suspended their spring sports programs through at least April 13.
For the CIF's complete press release, visit cifstate.org.