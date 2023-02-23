The 2022-2023 year has treated local teams well with every school advancing to the playoffs. The final four teams have really proven themselves with Valley championship games in the works for Porterville High boys and girls basketball and girls soccer, and Lindsay High girls basketball.
GIRLS SOCCER
PHS AT MIRA MONTE, 6 P.M. TODAY
The PHS girls soccer team is proving just how intense these young student athletes can play. The Panthers coach Jacob Rivas guided his team into securing the No. 3 seed in Division V. The Panthers have braved battles against some tough teams like El Diamante and Redwood but their run in the playoffs has been well earned.
The Panthers first had to take down the Mammoth Huskies; where they did so, winning 1-0. The Panthers next game was against the Caruthers Blue Raiders where the Panthers took out the Blue Raiders 2-1. As they continued their push through the playoffs, the Panthers took their game against the Arvin Bears 2-0 in the semfinals. The Panthers team has been led by such players as Hailey Allen, Jasmine Gutierrez, Ashley Rodriguez, Karina Villanueva, Aliyah Oritz, Nayeli Orosco, Zyriahna Suarez, Anahi Orosco, and Yannina Minguela.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PHS VS. BAKERSFIELD CHRISTIAN, 2 P.M SATURDAY, SELLAND ARENA
The PHS girls under coach Dave Kavern have taken on a series of strong opponents, opening the playoffs with a 55-44 win against Hanford West. wins against Hanford West where the Orange and Green took the game 55-44. Next up was Lemoore, and the Panthers earned the win 53-35. Finally the Panthers took down the Hanford Bullpups 54-51 in the semifinals.
PHS is led by freshman Ryleigh Schoonover and senior Andrea Perez. Other key players Greenley Wilson, Camille Martin, Amaya Cortez, Lexie Olmos and Zahra Rayani.
Bakersfield Christian is seeded No. 1 while PHS, with an overall record of 18-12, is seeded No. 2.
LINDSAY VS. MATILDA TORRES, 10 A.M. TODAY, SELLAND ARENA
Lindsay has an overall record of 20-12. The Cardinals are led by such players as Melanie Navarro, Brianna Jara, Ava Ayon, Jaden and Adamie Perez, Adaliya Turner, Guadalupe Acevedo, Jakeline Mendoza Rodriguez, Hailie Escobar, and Sarai Perezchica.Under coach David Nucum the Cardinals opened the playoffs with a strong showing against Kings Christian, winning 55-25. Lindsay then defeated Summit Collegiate High School 47-33. Lastly the Cardinals took on the Strathmore Spartans and eked out a win in a nail-biting game 37-33 at Spartan Gym in the semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PHS VS. ARROYO GRANDE, 8 P.M. TODAY, SELLAND ARENA
The PHS Boys basketball team has had a pretty solid year with their overall record at 23-9. With Coach Lance Wallace, The Panthers have many talented young with the likes of Julian Seratto, Cooper Fish, Sebastian Mascorro, Andrew Moody, Jake Kroutil, Erik Odsather, and Camden Haynes, securing the No. 4 seed in Division II. The PHS boys have taken their opponents seriously with their playoff run, leading with a win against San Luis Obispo 62-48. Next was the Clovis Cougars, who the Panthers beat 61-50. PHS advanced to the championship game with a 65-62 win over Sunnyside in the semifinals at Sharman Gym.